The Record for Sunday, Feb. 6

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

12:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of trespassing near the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

2:11 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies assisted a driver near the corner of Routt County roads 18 and 14B.

12:25 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision near the 3000 block of Elk River Road.

4:05 p.m. Steamboat officers received a report of a theft near the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

5:04 p.m. Officers responded to a wreck without injuries at the corner of Downhill and West Acres drives.

6:45 p.m. Officers received a report of theft near the 1800 block of Elk River Plaza to the west of Steamboat Springs.

11:45 p.m. Officers responded to an area near the 700 block of Yampa Street for a disturbance.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.