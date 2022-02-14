The Record for Sunday Feb. 13

Sunday, Feb. 13

7:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of some lost property that was near the corner of Ninth Street and Yampa Street.

12:30 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about a suspicious incident near the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

1:03 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle wreck near the corner of Routt County Road 68A and U.S. Highway 40. There were no injuries reported.

5:06 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a vehicle collision in a parking lot near Central Park Drive. No injuries were reported.

8:38 p.m. Steamboat officers conducted a traffic stop near the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Sixth Street. It was one of 15 traffic stops the police conducted on Sunday.

10:19 p.m. Officers received a vehicle complaint stemming from near the corner of South Lincoln Avenue and Pine Grove Road.

Total incidents: 48

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.