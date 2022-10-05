The Record for Sept. 26 — Oct. 2

Monday Sept. 26

9:57 a.m. — Steamboat Springs Police responded to a reported theft at Walton Pond Circle.

1:00 p.m. ­— Police investigated a bear call near the intersection of E. Maple Street and Amethyst Drive.

5:44 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of County Road 42. The vehicle ran out of gas, the owners left to get gas and were not present when deputies arrived.

8:22 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office investigated a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of County Road 33. Deputies found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and issued a citation.

8:26 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated an online extortion case along County Road 14A.

Tuesday Sept. 27

6:53 a.m. — Police investigated a bear call at the 300 block of Blackberry Lane.

7:01 a.m. — A sliding glass door was shot with a pellet gun in the Steamboat Two area. The sheriff’s office investigated, and the case is still ongoing.

4:16 p.m. — Steamboat Police responded to a report of threats being made at the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

3:13 p.m. — The sheriff’s office helped mediate an ongoing dispute between two neighbors along County Road 76 in Hayden.

5:57 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a report at the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue of a missing female who was later located in the downtown area.

Wednesday Sept. 28

8:15 a.m. — A window was shot with a pellet gun in Steamboat Two. The investigation through the sheriff’s office is still ongoing.

8:46 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:47 a.m. — Police investigated a report of threats at the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

12:32 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Walton Pond Circle.

1:13 p.m. — Both the sheriff’s office and Steamboat Police investigated a monetary theft at Haymaker Golf Course.

6:46 p.m. — The sheriff’s office assisted the Hayden Police Department to mediate a verbal disturbance.

Thursday, Sept. 29

7:28 a.m. — Police investigated three reports of fraud at the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:58 p.m. — A stolen vehicle in the Snow Bowl Plaza was reported to Steamboat police.

7:34 p.m. — Steamboat police investigated a theft at the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Friday, Sept. 30

1:08 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the 700 block of Yampa Street.

9:23 a.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated smoke reported on Emerald Mountain. No smoke was identified.

11:26 p.m. — Several trucks were spotted driving recklessly at the 27000 block of Brandon Circle. The trucks had left the area by the time deputies arrived.

Saturday, Oct. 1

1:22 a.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

2:17 p.m. — Somebody staying in a short-term rental on Echo Valley Lane reported hearing shotgun pellets hit the house where they were staying. A nearby hunter was questioned but insisted he hadn’t fired any shots toward the house. No direct evidence linked the hunter to the incident. The hunter was reminded of safe hunting practices.

2:52 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a blacked-out car dropping a dog off on the side of road near mile marker 147 on U.S. Highway 40. The reporting party took the dog and tried to find a suitable home.

7:28 p.m. — Police responded to a drunk pedestrian reported outside a business at the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

8:04 p.m. — Police again responded to a report of a drunk pedestrian outside of a business at the 1400 block of South Lincoln.

Sunday, Oct. 2

1:30 a.m. — Police responded to a drunk pedestrian outside of a bar on Eighth Street.

9:09 a.m. — Sheriff’s deputies assisted a rancher move cattle across U.S. Highway 40 near mile marker 103.

12:24 p.m. — Police investigated a reported stolen vehicle near 11th Street and Yampa Street.

10:24 p.m. — Assisted Hayden P.D. respond to a suspicious activity at a storage unit, but Hayden P.D. cleared the call by the time deputies arrived.

10:32 p.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

From September 26 to October 2, first responders in Routt County received a total of 323 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 149 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 120 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 34 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to nine calls.

• North Routt Fire Protection responded to three calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to five calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to zero calls.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to three calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

