The Record for Sept. 19-25

Monday, Sept. 19

4:32 p.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Pine Street.

4:56 p.m. — Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

6:47 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked overnight at South Routt Elementary School. The vehicle was gone by the time deputies arrived.

8:20 p.m. — Police investigated a possible drug violation in the 2800 block of Riverside Plaza.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

10:36 a.m. — Police responded to a reported stolen vehicle at the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

5:38 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a reported trespassing on County Road 27 in Oak Creek. The suspect was issued a trespass notice and the reporting party did not want to press charges.

Get the area’s top headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

Wednesday, Sept. 21

2 a.m. — Police investigated a bear call at Dream Island Plaza.

10:47 a.m. — A caller told police about an intoxicated pedestrian at Central Park Plaza.

11:55 a.m. — Police responded to a report of shoplifting at a retail store in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:23 p.m. — Th sheriff’s office responded to a report of lost property out of Yampa. The reporting party had lost their license plate on the drive from Salt Lake City to Yampa, having gotten to their home in Yampa and realized their license plate was gone.

7:47 p.m. — Police investigated a theft report in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:49 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle parked overnight in a business parking lot along County Road 27. The man turned out to be an employee of the business and wasn’t given a citation.

Thursday. Sept. 22

11:38 a.m. — Police investigated a report of fraud in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:01 p.m. — A bicycle was stolen at Strawberry Park Elementary School. The sheriff’s office was notified and opened an investigation.

2:27 p.m. — Police assisted a motorist near the intersection of Mount Werner Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

Friday, Sept. 23

4:49 p.m. — Police responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of Evans Street.

5:34 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a motorcycle crash near Slater Park. The rider was flown via helicopter to Loveland for treatment.

Saturday, Sept. 24

11:32 a.m. — The sheriff’s office assisted with a missing person’s case involving an overdue hunter. The hunter was located at the Dry Lake Campground.

12:57 p.m. — Police responded to a report of assault at a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3 p.m. — The sheriff’s office assisted the Hayden Police Department with a reported theft at the Kum and Go in Hayden.

6:48 p.m. — An intoxicated pedestrian was reported near the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

10:28 p.m. — A caller reported smoke near mile marker 146 on U.S. Highway 40. However, deputies only found legal campfires that were being properly maintained.

10:31 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance on Forest Service Road 302. The reporting party claimed some people drove into their campsite, accused them of stealing some items and drove off.

Sunday, Sept. 25

12 a.m. — Police responded after a bear was spotted near a business in the 800 block of Oak Street.

11:14 a.m. — Police responded to a report of trespassing on Walton Pond Circle.

3:23 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a missing person reported at the Stagecoach Lake boat ramp. The missing person was later contacted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers.

3:36 p.m. — A woman came home to find an unknown intoxicated man in her home on Stagecoach Trail. The woman gave the man a ride to his house nearby.

8:37 p.m. — Police investigated a reported trespassing in the Ore House Plaza.

From Sept. 19-25, first responders in Routt County received a total of 361 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 175 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 113 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 62 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to five calls.

• North Routt Fire Protection responded to one call.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to three calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to zero calls.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to two calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Spencer Powell, call 970-871-4229 or email him at spowell@SteamboatPilot.com