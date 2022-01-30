The Record for Saturday, Jan. 29

Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

12:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of trespassing near the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:16 a.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 1800 block of River Queen Lane in response to a noise complaint.

2:52 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to near the 37000 block of Routt County Road 53 on the report of an illegal burn.

12:35 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue on the report of a theft.

4:44 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4200 block of Rock Springs Court in Hayden following an animal complaint.

6:09 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the corner of Resort Drive and Pine Grove Road. No injuries were reported.

9:22 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the 1000 block of Yampa Street due to some illegal dumping behind a business in the area.

Total incidents: 39

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

