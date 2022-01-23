The Record for Saturday, Jan. 22
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022
1:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Dream Island Plaza after receiving a report of a drunk pedestrian in the area.
5:10 a.m. Steamboat police and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue received a call about a suspicious person near the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
7:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Steamboat officers and firefighters responded to a vehicle crash near the corner of Colorado Highway 131 and U.S. Highway 40.
9:22 a.m. Officers received a report of theft from a business near the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.
12:26 p.m. Steamboat officers and firefighters investigated a report of smoke reported on Bear Drive.
4:05 p.m. Steamboat officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to Yampa Valley Regional Airport for a alleged drug violation.
Total incidents: 64
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 17 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
