The Record for Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Monday, Oct. 31

8:50 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a reported theft at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.

6:40 p.m. — SSPD helped search for a missing person near the intersection of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

7:42 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an illegal burn near Fifth Avenue and Pine Street in Phippsburg.

8:43 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway on Fallen Falcon Trail in Oak Creek. Deputies determined the driver of the vehicle was the next-door neighbor who was moving in. Once the two parties communicated, everything was copacetic.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

12:21 p.m. — Police investigated a case of fraud reported at a business at the 2600 block of Jacob Circle.

1:03 p.m. — Police investigated a hit-and-run in the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive.

3:52 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputies responded after someone told authorities that a chainsaw had fallen off the back of their truck near mile marker 101 on U.S. Highway 40. The chainsaw has not yet been found.

7:10 p.m. — SSPD investigated a reported theft in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

12:15 a.m. — Steamboat police and sheriff’s deputies arrested an individual with an outstanding warrant in the 1100 block of Redwoods Drive.

7:41 a.m. — Steamboat Springs police responded to a bear call at a business in the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.

3:15 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at a business in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

5:50 p.m. — Police assisted a drunk pedestrian in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

7:26 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report from the emergency room about animal bites that occurred on Pueblo Way in Oak Creek. Neighboring dogs had apparently gotten into a fight and the people who tried to break it up were bitten in the process.

Thursday, Nov. 3

11:58 a.m. — Police responded to a report of threats being made near the 1800 block of Hunters Drive.

1:06 p.m. — A sheriff’s deputy conducted a welfare check on an elderly female whom the reporting party said was her grandmother. The deputy arrived at the residence on Pine Street in Milner, but found a vacant house. After the deputy contacted the reporting party and said the house was empty, they became “withdrawn,” and thanked the deputy without providing any more information. The deputy investigated further and determined that no one has been at the residence in a while.

1:34 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a person who was reported missing after leaving their residence on Fifth Avenue in Phippsburg. The subject was located in Mesa County shortly thereafter.

10:57 p.m. — Police investigated a bear call on Anglers Drive.

Friday, Nov. 4

11:37 a.m. — Police responded to an animal complaint near 13th Street and Old Stock Road.

12:33 p.m. — Police responded to a report of threats in the 1400 block of Pine Grove.

4:17 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a report of fraud at the 31000 block of Aspen Ridge Road. The reporting party said their home had been fraudulently listed multiple times on real estate listing services.

Saturday, Nov. 5

10:52 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:44 p.m. — The Colorado Department of Transportation requested help from the sheriff’s office regarding a black Ford F-150 that had slid about 15 feet off U.S. Highway 40 near mile marker 144.

Sunday, Nov. 6

10:05 a.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report from a hunter who lost a handgun on Quaker Mountain. The reporting party said they tried retracing their steps but gave up searching because it was snowing at that point.

10:08 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at a business on Curve Plaza.

5:15 p.m. — A motorist who had high-centered their truck along Forest Service Road 123 requested help from the sheriff’s office, and the sheriff’s office put the reporting party in contact with a tow company.

7:20 p.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint in the 1100 block of 13th Street.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, first responders in Routt County received a total of 272 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 113 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 116 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 25 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to eight calls.

• North Routt Fire Protection responded to zero calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to seven calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to two calls.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to one call.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

