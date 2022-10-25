The Record for Oct. 17-22

Monday, Oct. 17

7:06 a.m. — Both the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

8:54 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a report of burglary at a business at the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive.

11:22 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated an animal complaint at the 1200 block of Ridge View Drive.

9:48 p.m. — Police assisted with a reported drunk pedestrian near the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Mount Werner Road.

10:11 p.m. — A prowler was reported outside of a business at the 2100 block of Resort Drive. Steamboat police investigated.

11:39 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to a noise complaint at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

12:35 a.m. — Police investigated a report of harassment on the 1800 block of Hunters Court.

3:27 a.m. — Police responded to a bear call at a business on the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

4:46 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to an animal complaint near County Road 22 and County Road 14.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

1:56 a.m. — Steamboat police assisted a motorist near Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue.

1:39 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to an animal complaint near Eighth Street and Yampa Street.

3:54 p.m. — Police investigated an animal complaint in the Indian Trails area.

9:46 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden.

Thursday, Oct. 20

4:58 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked near the rodeo grounds on Howelsen Parkway.

5:57 a.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of wildlife on West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

1:05 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to an animal complaint along County Road 129.

1:41 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a reported suspicious person near U.S. Highway 40 and State Highway 131.

6:11 p.m. — Steamboat police investigated a reported stolen vehicle near a business at Marketplace Plaza.

Friday, Oct. 21

8:10 a.m. — Police investigated a bear call at the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

9:08 a.m. — Police investigated another bear call at the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

11:21 a.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a reported trespass near Mount Werner Road and County Road 14.

1:56 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a reported burglary at the 300 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Hayden.

Saturday, Oct. 22

7:17 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to an animal complaint at the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

7:42 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a fireworks complaint near the intersection of Diamondback Way and Elk Head Lane.

7:47 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to a bear call near the intersection of Walton Creek Road and Village Drive.

8:32 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to an animal complaint at the 100 block of Shady Lane in Hayden.

11:34 p.m. — Steamboat Police responded to a noise complaint at the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 22

12:06 a.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated threats being made at the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue.

1:51 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to a bear call at the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

4:20 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to an animal complaint at Emerald Park.

4:43 p.m. — Steamboat police investigated a reported theft at the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.

5:36 p.m. — Steamboat police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked outside a business at the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza.

From Oct. 17-23, first responders in Routt County received a total of 310 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 125 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 122 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 43 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to eight calls.

• North Routt Fire Protection responded to two calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to three calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to five calls.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to two calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

