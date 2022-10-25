The Record for Oct. 17-22
Monday, Oct. 17
7:06 a.m. — Both the Steamboat Springs Police Department and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
8:54 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a report of burglary at a business at the 100 block of Trafalgar Drive.
11:22 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated an animal complaint at the 1200 block of Ridge View Drive.
9:48 p.m. — Police assisted with a reported drunk pedestrian near the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Mount Werner Road.
10:11 p.m. — A prowler was reported outside of a business at the 2100 block of Resort Drive. Steamboat police investigated.
11:39 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to a noise complaint at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
12:35 a.m. — Police investigated a report of harassment on the 1800 block of Hunters Court.
3:27 a.m. — Police responded to a bear call at a business on the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.
4:46 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to an animal complaint near County Road 22 and County Road 14.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
1:56 a.m. — Steamboat police assisted a motorist near Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue.
1:39 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to an animal complaint near Eighth Street and Yampa Street.
3:54 p.m. — Police investigated an animal complaint in the Indian Trails area.
9:46 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden.
Thursday, Oct. 20
4:58 a.m. — Steamboat police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked near the rodeo grounds on Howelsen Parkway.
5:57 a.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of wildlife on West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.
1:05 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to an animal complaint along County Road 129.
1:41 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a reported suspicious person near U.S. Highway 40 and State Highway 131.
6:11 p.m. — Steamboat police investigated a reported stolen vehicle near a business at Marketplace Plaza.
Friday, Oct. 21
8:10 a.m. — Police investigated a bear call at the 1300 block of Indian Trails.
9:08 a.m. — Police investigated another bear call at the 1300 block of Indian Trails.
11:21 a.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a reported trespass near Mount Werner Road and County Road 14.
1:56 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a reported burglary at the 300 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Hayden.
Saturday, Oct. 22
7:17 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to an animal complaint at the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.
7:42 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a fireworks complaint near the intersection of Diamondback Way and Elk Head Lane.
7:47 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to a bear call near the intersection of Walton Creek Road and Village Drive.
8:32 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to an animal complaint at the 100 block of Shady Lane in Hayden.
11:34 p.m. — Steamboat Police responded to a noise complaint at the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 22
12:06 a.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated threats being made at the 1100 block of West Jefferson Avenue.
1:51 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to a bear call at the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.
4:20 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to an animal complaint at Emerald Park.
4:43 p.m. — Steamboat police investigated a reported theft at the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.
5:36 p.m. — Steamboat police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked outside a business at the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza.
From Oct. 17-23, first responders in Routt County received a total of 310 calls including:
• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 125 calls.
• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 122 calls.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 43 calls.
• West Routt Fire Protection responded to eight calls.
• North Routt Fire Protection responded to two calls.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to three calls.
• Yampa Fire Protection responded to five calls.
• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to two calls.
