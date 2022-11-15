The Record for Nov. 7 to 13

Monday, Nov. 7

1:41 p.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a reported theft at a business in Curve Plaza.

2:04 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an animal bite on Sequoia Court.

3:28 p.m. — A deputy with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office helped a motorist change a tire at the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:55 p.m. — Police investigated a reported suspicious vehicle at Howelsen Park.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

7:30 a.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of cows on the road near mile marker 58 on State Highway 131.

7:22 p.m. — Police responded to a bear call on Park Avenue.

7:30 p.m. — Police investigated an animal complaint near the intersection of Sunlight Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

10:28 a.m. — A family living on Deerfoot Lane had their vehicle stolen on the Front Range, which was recovered and brought back to their house. The family found evidence of methamphetamine and other stolen items from the Front Range. The sheriff’s office opened an investigation and the case is ongoing.

12:49 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to help mediate a dispute between two landowners. The reporting party said an easement wasn’t developed as it was supposed to according to a verbal agreement between the two parties. There was not evidence of criminal activity. Deputies helped arbitrate the dispute by communicating with both landowners and the excavating company involved.

2:40 p.m. — Police responded to a report of harassment at the 1600 block of Sunlight Drive.

Thursday, Nov. 10

8:16 a.m. — Police investigated an animal complaint near the intersection of Walton Creek Road and Owl Hoot Trail.

2:29 p.m. — Police assisted a motorist at the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

7:34 p.m. — Police investigated an animal complaint at the 700 block of Mountain Village Circle.

10:28 p.m. — Police investigated a hit and run reported near the intersection of Eighth and Yampa streets.

Friday, Nov. 11

7:31 a.m. ­­— The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a vehicle on U.S. Highway 40, near County Road 44, weaving over the center line allegedly pushing at least one vehicle off the side of the road. Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle, and the driver stated they were eating yogurt while driving. The deputy requested a K9 unit who made a positive hit on the vehicle. A search was made but no evidence of criminal activity was found. The deputy issued a citation for failure to maintain the driver’s lane.

10:07 a.m. ­— The sheriff’s office responded to a report of fraud. The reporting party stated they saw their property listed fraudulently on the Routt County Rooms For Rent Facebook page.

1:51 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a white middle-aged male wearing an orange coat who made multiple attempts to enter the reporting party’s vehicle while stopped at an intersection near the junction of U.S. Highway 40 and State Highway 131. The responding deputy canvassed the area but was unable to find a person matching the description

Saturday, Nov. 12

4:12 a.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of potential trespassing. The reporting party, who owns a cabin at Hinman Park in Clark, said they were watching a web feed of the property and saw a light turn on and off. Deputies investigated, but found no signs of a break-in. They did find that a television was on in one of the rooms.

11:32 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle that had driven up the reporting party’s driveway on County Road 44. The witness stated that someone exited the vehicle and got back in, then returned some time later. The reporting party didn’t take down the vehicle’s license plates, and the responding deputy didn’t find any vehicles matching the description in the area.

Sunday, Nov. 13

10:29 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a wildlife complaint near mile marker 119 at U.S. Highway 40.

11:07 p.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

From Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, first responders in Routt County received a total of 308 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 112 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 142 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 41 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to seven calls.

• North Routt Fire Protection responded to two calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to two calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to two calls.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to zero calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Spencer Powell, call 970-871-4229 or email him at spowell@SteamboatPilot.com