The Record for Nov. 14-20

Monday, Nov. 14

8:43 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a reported burglary at a campground at the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:13 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request to remove someone from a restaurant in Yampa.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

9:45 a.m. — SSPD investigated a reported theft at the 3000 block of Village Drive.

1:37 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

5:11 p.m. — Police responded to a reported animal bite at the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane.

6:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of trespassing at the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

1:29 p.m. — Police responded to a reported animal bite at the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:18 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated smoke that was reported near County Road 14 and County Road 14A.

Thursday, Nov. 17

10:54 a.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a report of fraud on County Road 54. The reporting party listed a dining room table on various online platforms and was asked by someone to send money to another party, which was seen as a “red flag” so a report was filed.

Friday, Nov. 18

2:01 a.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a lot on the eastern outskirts of city limits. When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle with three occupants spinning circles around the lot. The deputies advised the people in the vehicle that they were on private property and weren’t allowed to be there.

10:45 a.m. — Police investigated a bear call at the 300 block of River Road.

12:14 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a reported theft on County Road 80 in Hayden. The reporting party said about $2,000 in liquor was stolen. The investigation is still ongoing.

6:27 p.m. — Police investigated a fraud report at the 2500 block of Riverside Drive.

Saturday, Nov. 19

9:39 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a complaint from someone who was the target of verbal threats through Facebook Messenger. After deputies determined there was sufficient evidence, the other party was charged with harassment and menacing.

Sunday, Nov. 20

12:14 a.m. — Police investigated a missing person reported in downtown Steamboat.

8:29 p.m. — Police responded to a drug violation at a business at the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:51 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a call from Air Traffic Control 10 miles west of Hayden. The reporting party claimed someone was pointing a green laser at aircraft. Law enforcement in Moffat County were also contacted, as it was unclear which jurisdiction the laser was coming from. Nearby county roads were checked but the origin of the laser was not located.

From Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, first responders in Routt County received a total of 271 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 96 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 104 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 58 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to seven calls.

• North Routt Fire Protection responded to zero calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to four calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to zero calls.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to two calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

