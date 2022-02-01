The Record for Monday. Jan. 31

Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

2:59 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were contacted about a theft in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza.

3:18 p.m. Officers assisted a driver in a noninjury vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive.

4:38 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a driver in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:14 p.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:50 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 600 block of Mountain Village Circle.

Total incidents: 33

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to four cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.