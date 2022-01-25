The Record for Monday, Jan. 24

Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

12:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2700 block of Village Drive.

9:38 a.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint outside the Bud Werner Memorial Library.

5:25 p.m. Officers were contacted about an elk on Twelfth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

5:29 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about an intoxicated driver on U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.

7:13 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 600 block of Mountain Village Circle.

Total incidents: 33

• Steamboat officers responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.