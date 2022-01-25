The Record for Monday, Jan. 24
Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
12:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2700 block of Village Drive.
9:38 a.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint outside the Bud Werner Memorial Library.
5:25 p.m. Officers were contacted about an elk on Twelfth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
5:29 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report about an intoxicated driver on U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.
7:13 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 600 block of Mountain Village Circle.
Total incidents: 33
• Steamboat officers responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Long-discussed amphitheater nears reality in Strawberry Park
Last year Stuart Handloff, executive director of Piknik Theatre, was spending a lot of time in Strawberry Park because of a production being put on at Steamboat Springs Middle School.