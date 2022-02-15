The Record for Monday, Feb. 14
Monday, Feb. 14
10:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a vehicle crash outside of the post office at 200 Lincoln Avenue.
11:33 a.m. Officers received a report of lost property on Thirteenth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
3:48 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal causing problems at Fetcher Park.
4:12 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden. No injuries were reported.
9:08 p.m. Deputies responded to a physical fight in the 300 block of Vista Verde Drive in Hayden.
Total incidents: 55
• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.