The Record for Monday, Feb. 14

Monday, Feb. 14

10:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a vehicle crash outside of the post office at 200 Lincoln Avenue.

11:33 a.m. Officers received a report of lost property on Thirteenth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

3:48 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal causing problems at Fetcher Park.

4:12 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden. No injuries were reported.

9:08 p.m. Deputies responded to a physical fight in the 300 block of Vista Verde Drive in Hayden.

Total incidents: 55

• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.