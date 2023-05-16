The Record for May 7-14

Sunday, May 7

12:03 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Police Department performed a business check on the 1800 block of Central Park Plaza.

6:46 p.m. — A call came in from a hotel guest who reported that someone in the room next door was banging on the walls and yelling. Police made contact with the person causing the disturbance on Lincoln Avenue and found the person had a warrant out for their arrest, so they booked him.

Monday, May 8

9:15 a.m. — Staff at a construction site reported tools being stolen off the site near the 3000 block of Emerald Ridge. The staff member told Routt County Sheriff’s Office that the total price of the tools stolen is $5,716.93. A suspect has yet to be identified.

10:56 a.m. — A caller reported computer fraud on the 800 block of Crawford Avenue. Someone had hacked into their email and was attempting to reroute money out of their bank account.

Tuesday, May 9

2:58 p.m. — A Spanish-speaking caller contacted the Bud Werner Library and told them there was an armed person at an address near Dream Island Plaza. The employee who fielded the call at the library then contacted police. Police partnered with Integrated Communities for translation and went to the location to resolve the issue. When they arrived on site and spoke to the original caller, the person said they did not want to involve law enforcement.

11:16 p.m. — A caller alerted the sheriff’s office to an altercation between roommates on Colorado Highway 131.

Wednesday, May 10

10:54 a.m. — A caller reported someone on a playground near Mountain Village Circle acting suspiciously and taking pictures of people.

5:03 p.m. — The sheriff’s office received a REDDI report from a caller on U.S. Highway 40.

Thursday, May 11

8:24 p.m. — Someone contacted police saying three bears were hanging out near their trash can on Ski Trail Lane. Police arrived and the bears were gone.

11:21 p.m. — Police received a report of a loud verbal argument in a campground from someone who was passing by and claimed to have heard the altercation. Police arrived on scene and did not find any evidence of a disturbance.

Friday, May 12

1:44 a.m. — An officer patrolling Lincoln Avenue saw a male sitting in a ditch who was highly intoxicated and seemed disoriented. The man claimed he thought he had broken his leg, so police requested an ambulance and took him to the hospital.

8:12 a.m. — Someone reported a missing person near Colorado Highway 131. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating and looking for this individual.

Saturday, May 13

12:20 p.m. — Police received an animal complaint on Yampa Street.

8:40 p.m. — A child reported their parent missing to police near the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. The parent was located.

Sunday, May 14

2:07 p.m. — Police received reports of someone partaking in illegal burning on Elk Drive.

10:18 p.m. — A car crash on U.S. Highway 40 resulted in one vehicle veering off the road and becoming submerged in a large puddle caused by flooding. Colorado State Patrol conducted the crash investigation with assistance from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were involved.