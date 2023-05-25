The Record for May 15-21

Monday, May 15

7:23 a.m. — A caller alerted Steamboat Springs Police that their mountain bike had been stolen near the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. The police did not locate the bike.

9:43 a.m. — An employee exited a business on Anglers Drive after quitting, and staff members later realized the person took with them a medical laser valued at $17,000.

11:00 a.m. — A bank near Anglers Drive notified police of a scam in which somebody was trying to transfer money out of someone else’s account. The bank was able to pick up on the scam and the account holder didn’t lose the money in their account.

11:11 a.m. — Police were notified of vandalism on a property near the 8000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Tuesday, May 16

4:00 a.m. — Police responded to a reported disturbance on the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. Police arrived on site and repeatedly knocked on the door but there was no response.

5:12 p.m. — A dispensary near Lincoln Avenue contacted police believing that they had somebody there with a fake identification. Further investigation determined it was in fact a valid identification.

Wednesday, May 17

2:32 p.m. — Police responded to wildlife on the Yampa River Core Trail.

9:13 p.m. — Both Steamboat Springs Police and the Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a concerned citizen who believed they had witnessed a drug deal. Law enforcement was able to contact the suspect, found drug paraphernalia in their vehicle. The suspect was charged with a misdemeanor.

Thursday, May 18

10:10 a.m. — Police responded to a call regarding a bear on Second Street.

8:52 p.m. — Police investigated reports of an illegal burn near the intersection of Willett Court and Tamarack Drive.

Friday, May 19

8:50 a.m. — An individual noticed that they were being followed by another party while driving. When they got to their destination near Copper Ridge Drive, the other individual began making verbal threats. Law enforcement was unable to locate the suspect.

1:14 p.m. — Police responded to a call regarding a bear on Concordia Lane.

Saturday, May 20

11:55 a.m. – Law enforcement responded to a call regarding a bear on Pine Street.

2:07 p.m. – Someone reported to police that they had witnessed an individual using methamphetamine on Pitkin Street.

Sunday, May 21

10:59 a.m. — A caller reported receiving harassing text messages and phone calls from an individual that he knew near Walton Pond Road Circle. The reporting party did not wish to pursue any criminal action against this individual.

12:05 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Transit reported an individual who had been banned from using the service attempting to board a bus near Central Park Plaza. The suspect was gone when law enforcement arrived.