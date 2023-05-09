The Record for May 1-6

Monday, May 1

4:47 p.m. — Someone reported to the Steamboat Springs Police Department that their vehicle had been stolen from Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle was located in Denver later on and returned to the owner.

6:22 p.m. — A building manager on Lincoln Avenue contacted police believing that someone was squatting at their apartment building. Police cleared the situation.

Tuesday, May 2

12:33 p.m. — Somebody hacked into the reporting party’s bank routing system and rerouted a check to a different account. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded and is continuing to investigate.

11:43 p.m. — A caller was concerned about a bicyclist they claimed to have seen weaving and riding in the middle of the road on Colorado Highway 131. The sheriff’s office responded but did not find anybody matching the description of the person riding the bike.

Wednesday, May 3

10:55 a.m. — A local employer contacted the sheriff’s office after completing a background check on a prospective employee and finding that the subject had a warrant out for his arrest out of Texas. The sheriff’s office arrived at the 16000 block of Colorado Highway 131 and took the subject into custody.

2:07 p.m. — Someone called in to report a suspicious person panhandling near Central Park Plaza.

Thursday, May 4

10:15 p.m. — A driver fell asleep and drove off the road into a water-filled ditch, submerging the car along U.S. Highway 40. The sheriff’s office responded, but it was Colorado State Patrol that handled the situation and provided a tow.

11:08p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to an animal bite on Rock Springs Lane in Hayden.

Friday, May 5

12:37 a.m. — A tow company stated that they collected a vehicle for repossession and notified the sheriff’s office on Coyote Run Court in Oak Creek. The sheriff’s office has not been able to contact the registered owner.

9:16 a.m. — An individual called in and said they believed they were being followed by an unknown vehicle near Curve Plaza. Police officers were never able to find the vehicle or confirm that the individual was being followed.

12:46 a.m. — A person called the sheriff’s office to report what they believed to be a drug deal on First Street in Yampa. After further investigation, no evidence could be found showing there was a drug deal.

6:05 p.m. — A store clerk reported someone stealing from their establishment on Lincoln Avenue. Police searched the “suspect” and found no stolen items.

Saturday, May 6

6:46 p.m. — Officers were called to a hotel for a reported disturbance between two men on Lincoln Avenue. Upon arriving and investigating the situation, officers found one man had a warrant out for his arrest, so they took him to jail.

7:30 p.m. — A neighbor called in about a vehicle driving through the neighborhood and stopping and looking into the windows of their neighbor’s houses on West Acres Drive. Police could not locate the vehicle.

From April 17-23, first responders in Routt County received a total of 372 calls including:

The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 151 calls.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 75 calls.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 41 calls.

West Routt Fire Protection responded to eight calls.

Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to three calls.

North Routt Fire Protection responded to two calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

