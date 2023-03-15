The Record for March 7-13

Tuesday, March 7

7:12 a.m. — the Steamboat Springs Police Department received reports of a stolen vehicle on the 600 block of Anglers Drive. The unlocked vehicle was stolen out of a parking lot. It has not been recovered, and there are no suspects.

3:00 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office and police responded to reports of shots fired on the 1600 block of Sunlight Drive. A property manager contacted police reporting that a bullet went through one of his tenants’ front doors. According to authorities, the person living in the unit across the hallway fired a round that went through the door across the hall and hit a wall in the back of the apartment. Investigators also believe the suspect was heavily intoxicated. Law enforcement evacuated the building and formed a quick response team to get the suspect out of the apartment.

3:39 p.m. — Police investigated reports of a suspicious incident on the 600 block of Anglers Drive in which someone entered an unlocked vehicle and rifled through it without taking anything.

Wednesday, March 8

1:16 p.m. — Police received reports of an assault on the 200 block of Howelsen Parkway after a spectator at a hockey game allegedly threw a hockey puck at another spectator’s head. According to police, the person hit in the head had to go to the hospital, and the person who threw the puck was charged with first-degree assault.

4:50 p.m. — An individual reported being harassed by someone trying to serve them paperwork on the 300 block of Seventh Street. However, the caller did not pick up when contacted by police for a follow-up, and the nature of the papers served is unknown.

7:00 p.m. — Police performed a business check on the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Thursday, March 9

10:51 a.m. — Police investigated reports of a suspicious incident on the 300 block of Fourth Street.

5:19 p.m. — Police received reports someone had brandished a BB gun and fired it into the air near Marketplace Plaza. The person accused of shooting the BB gun was charged with disorderly conduct.

7:36 p.m – Police received reports of a hit-and-run near Eighth Street.

Friday, March 10

9:57 a.m. — Police received reports of a stolen vehicle on the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. An unlocked trailer was stolen from a parking lot and has not yet been located.

3:52 p.m. — Police assisted a citizen on the 200 block of Shield Drive.

4:44 p.m. — Police investigated reports of a suspicious incident on the 600 block of Anglers Drive in which someone tried to break into a car by drilling out the lock.

Saturday, March 11

Midnight — Police responded to a reported drug violation on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. According to police, officers were patrolling the area when a woman exited a bar and reported a man had offered her an unknown drug. Police spoke with the man but were not able to establish probable cause.

6:25 a.m. — Police aided a motorist in a crash near mile marker 123 on U.S. Highway 40. There were no serious injuries.

3:48 p.m. — Police received calls reporting a disturbance on Seventh Street.

Sunday, March 12

1:23 a.m. — Both police and the sheriff’s office responded to a reported stabbing on the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. A suspect was identified and charged with first-degree assault.

7:43 a.m. — The sheriff’s office received calls reporting a disturbance on Anglers Drive.

6:51 p.m. — Police performed a business check on the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Monday, March 13

1:05 a.m. — The sheriff’s office issued a traffic warning on Lincoln Avenue.

12:07 p.m. — Police received a civil complaint on the 3000 block of South Lincoln Avenue

7:41 p.m. — Police investigated a reported hit-and-run on Central Park Drive.

From March 7-13, first responders in Routt County received a total of 362 calls including:

The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 168 calls.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 94 calls.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 81 calls.

West Routt Fire Protection responded to 12 calls.

Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to four calls.

Yampa Fire Protection responded to two calls.

North Routt Fire Protection responded to one call.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

