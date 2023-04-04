The Record for March 28-April 2

Tuesday, March 28

1:21 a.m. — Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a disturbance reported on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. A caller reported a bar fight following the event. One party was arrested on charges for third-degree assault.

10:37 a.m. — Police responded to a bank alarm on the 1900 block of Pine Grove Road. There was no suspicious incident that prompted the bank alarm.

12:34 p.m. — Police received reports of a suspicious incident on the 100 block of Eight Street. A store clerk placed a call to law enforcement following a customer entering the store and asking what the clerk described as “odd questions.”

Wednesday, March 29

11:36 a.m. — Police performed a business check on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

5:58 p.m. — Police received reports of an assault on the 1000 block of Central Park Drive. A medical patient allegedly assaulted a staff member. Investigation on the matter continues and no charges have been brought against the perpetrator yet.

11:37 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious incident on the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. A caller contacted law enforcement with concerns about drug use at the establishment they were at.

Thursday, March 30

3:18 p.m. — Both the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and police responded to reports of harassment on the 2000 block of West Acres Drive. A citizen placed a call to law enforcement to report that someone they owe money keeps asking them for the money.

4:44 p.m. — The sheriff’s office contacted a citizen near mile marker 64 of Colorado State Highway 131.

5:38 p.m. — Police received reports of threats on the 1000 block of Indian Trail. A person reported that they were receiving harassing text messages. Police told the person sending harassing texts to stop.

Friday, March 31

5:39 a.m. — Police received reports of a trespass on the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Someone called to report a person sleeping in the entrance way of their establishment.

8:07 a.m. — Police responded to a wildlife call on Logan Avenue. A moose was roaming around an area near a school.

2:56 p.m. — Police investigated reports of harassment on the 2000 block of Storm Meadows Drive. A caller reported being harassed and police shortly after arrived on scene and cleared the situation.

Saturday, April 1

2:51 a.m. — Police assisted a citizen on the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

2:55 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a reported assault near Thunderhead Ski Lodge.

8:21 p.m. — Police looked into reports of harassment on the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A person who had a restraining order placed against them called police to report that the person who had filed it, the protected, would not stop reaching out to them.

Sunday, March 2

4:28 p.m. — Police assisted a citizen on the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

4:53 p.m. — Police returned found property near Stockbridge Park.

7:23 p.m.— Police received an animal complaint on the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.





Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.