The Record for March 14-20

Tuesday, March 14

8:33 a.m — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a reported disturbance on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A dispute occurred between a business and a delivery vehicle about a snow pile that was blocking the delivery path.

9 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office assisted a motorist near mile marker 45 on Colorado Highway 131.

4:45 p.m. — Police received a call reporting harassment at the base of the Steamboat Resort. The caller claimed they were being harassed by a former employer. Law enforcement found nothing criminal after investigating.

Wednesday, March 15

7:41 a.m. — Police returned found property to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:33 p.m. — Someone called in reporting a drunk pedestrian on the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

7:51 p.m. — Police performed a business check on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

Thursday, March 16

12:17 p.m. — Police responded to a suspicious incident reported at the 2000 block of Shield Drive. Someone ran a stop sign and the car behind them began following them, yelling at them for running the stop sign.

4:43 p.m. — Police performed an animal rescue on the 900 block of Central Park Drive. First responders saved a cat from the engine department of a car.

4:55 p.m. — Police received calls reporting a burglary near the 1500 block of Flattop Circle. Someone reported a maintenance person was suspected of stealing some items from their place of work. The situation remains under investigation.

Friday, March 17

10:27 a.m. — Police investigated reports of a missing person near the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue. Someone had not heard from their mother in a long time and had reported her missing. The person later was able to get a hold of their mother.

1:19 p.m. — Police assisted a motorist on South Lincoln Avenue.

11:31 p.m. — Police received a bear call on the 500 block of Anglers Court. A bear attempted to get into someone’s front door, but the animal was gone once officers arrived on scene.

Saturday, March 18

1:15 a.m. — The sheriff’s office issued a traffic warning at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

1:38 p.m. — Police received calls reporting harassment on the 3000 block of Sunburst Circuit. Someone placed a call over a neighborly dispute.

6:47 a.m. — Police investigate a reported harassment on the 1000 block of Mountain Village Circle. Someone reported that someone else had assaulted them. Officer’s investigation found the report to be false.

Sunday, March 19

7:30 a.m. — The sheriff’s office issued a traffic warning near mile marker 101 of U.S. Highway 40.

1:11 p.m. — Police received a noise complaint on the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

5:27 p.m. — The sheriff’s office received an animal complaint on Routt County Road 179.

Monday, March 20

12:12 a.m. — Police received reports of a disturbance on the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

7:46 a.m. — Police aided a motorist in a motor vehicle crash that did not result in any injuries.

4:38 p.m.— Police investigated a reported hit and run on at 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

From March 14-20, first responders in Routt County received a total of 409 calls including:

The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 194 calls.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 96 calls.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 101 calls.

West Routt Fire Protection responded to seven calls.

Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to seven calls.

North Routt Fire Protection responded to four calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.