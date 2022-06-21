The Record for June 14-20

Tuesday, June 14

9:49 a.m.- Officers were dispatched to a trespassing and criminal mischief call in the 3600 Block of Lincoln Avenue. The reporting party claimed someone in the neighborhood was walking through property and causing damage to the barbed wire fences in the area. The caller said it has been happening frequently and they would call if it happens again.

Wednesday, June 15

10:02 a.m. — A resident called the Steamboat Springs Police Department asking questions about a man sleeping on a bus shelter bench at Pine Grove Road and Lincoln Avenue. Police determined no crime was committed.

10:58 a.m. — Items were shoplifted from a downtown business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Thursday, June 16

9:21 a.m. – Police responded to a call regarding a pet rabbit that was wandering onto the neighbor’s property. Police arrived but could not locate the rabbit.

Friday, June 17

6:48 a.m. — A caller told authorities that a man in a black mask was sitting in a lounge chair in a drive-thru in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. The caller said the man smelled bad and was being “creepy.” The suspicious person left prior to police arriving.

10:28 a.m. — A moose was reported near the entrance of the Yampa River Botanic Park. The reporting party was concerned about the number of people gathering near the moose and taking pictures, and said the moose appeared to be ill. Colorado Parks and Wildlife handled the call, while Steamboat Springs police officers assisted with crowd control.

Saturday, June 18

1:37 a.m. — Officers responded to the area around 2300 Mt. Werner Circle for an intoxicated man who stated that another man had pulled a knife on him. Police spoke with the man who was reportedly threatened and learned he had been part of an earlier altercation in which he was escorted out of a nearby bar. No evidence of a knife was found, and the man was escorted back to his hotel room. There were no injuries, and the incident is under investigation.

8:50 a.m. — Police responded to a call along River Queen Lane, and a witness showed police where somebody had used string to tie hot dogs to a stop sign. The responding officer searched the area and found four other spots where hot dogs were tied up with string, including on some nearby trees. The responsible party was not found.

9:38 p.m. — A person called police saying they witnessed a bear lifting and throwing their neighbor’s bear-proof trash can. The bear was gone by the time officers arrived.

2:11 p.m. — Police received a call from an individual who said their grocery cart had been taken along with a purse inside it. The reporting party later found the grocery cart and purse.

Monday, June 20

6:17 p.m. — Officers took a report from a person who thought they lost their wallet on a bus.

From June 14 to 20, first responders in Routt County received a total of 400 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 180 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 151 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire and Rescue responded to 46 calls.

• North Routt Fire Department responded to seven calls.

• West Routt Fire Department responded to eight calls.

• Oak Creek Fire responded to six calls.

• Yampa Fire responded to two calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

