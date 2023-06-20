The Record for June 13-19

Tuesday, June 13

11:35 a.m. — Steamboat Springs Police performed a business check at an establishment on Central Park Drive.

11:53 a.m. — An unknown male wearing camo was sleeping at Strawberry Park Hot Springs. No action was taken.

Wednesday, June 14

1:46 p.m. — A maintenance person notified police of a residence that had its doors open for a few days on Cattle Kate Circle.

4:42 p.m. — Somebody called law enforcement to report an individual that was banging on their own car on Ski Trail Lane. The situation was cleared with no action taken.

Thursday, June 15

10:05 a.m. — A caller on Gossard Parkway alerted police that they were receiving text messages and phone calls from an unknown person threatening to harm his family unless paid. The threats came from an untraceable number and police have not located the person making threats.

4:16 p.m. — A person on Hilltop Parkway picked up on attempted fraud where someone else was attempting to steal their identification and alerted law enforcement.

11:46 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office was called to 5th Street in Hayden for a neighborly dispute that they never dispatched to because Hayden Police had the situation handled. Law enforcement was called back to the same address the next morning for another neighborly dispute.

Friday, June 16

3:23 p.m. — Police were alerted that a person walking on Tamarack Drive was yelling at cars as they were driving by.

8:50 a.m. — Two individuals were trespassed from an establishment on Pine Grove Road after they were found hiding in the back.

Saturday, June 17

9:57 a.m. — A person contacted police stating an individual that they knew took their car without permission on Mountain Village Circle. The situation remains under investigation.

2:29 p.m. — People were in a crosswalk when a vehicle cut in front of them, rolled down the window and shot an airsoft gun at them on Lincoln Avenue. The reporting party did not get a license plate and officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Sunday, June 18

12:27 a.m. — An individual on West Acres Drive contacted law enforcement to report his mother-in-law was at his front door and was not welcome. The woman left before officers arrived.

11:23 a.m. — A manger reported to law enforcement that ex-employees were trying to get into the establishment they used to work at and were banging on the door. They had left before officers arrived.

Monday, June 19

7:23 a.m. — A stolen vehicle that was reported on Captain Jack Drive was recovered in Denver.

9:49 a.m. — An individual walking their dog was reported yelling at cars passing by and throwing a bag of dog waste at a car on Fish Creek Falls Road.