The Record for Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

Tuesday, Jan. 31

8:19 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office looked into reports of a missing person in Yampa. A caller was worried about a friend who went camping in Utah and had not been heard from. However, the missing person arrived back in Yampa the next day.

3:50 p.m. — Routt County Search and Rescue was dispatched on a mission near the Holy Bowl outside Steamboat Resort’s ski boundaries.

3:57 p.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a hit-and-run near Ninth and Oak streets.

4:06 p.m. — Police investigated reports of a suspicious person on Lincoln Avenue. The person was standing at the corner of 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue with a sign that said, “25 miles per hour slow down.”

Wednesday, Feb. 1

2:49 a.m. — Police received a call reporting a trespassing incident on Lincoln Avenue.

8:46 a.m. — Police investigated a reported theft on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

3:38 p.m. — Police looked into reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

6:01 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a wildlife call on the 32000 block of U.S. Highway 40.

Thursday, Feb. 2

11:31 a.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a report of a suspicious incident on the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

4:15 p.m. — Police received a call about a missing person. After further investigation, it was determined the person was not missing, but ignoring the individual who made the call.

5:39 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue aided a motorist in motor vehicle injury near mile marker 141 on U.S. 40.

Friday, Feb.3

7:51 a.m. — Sheriff’s office responded to a motor vehicle injury on mile marker 20 on Routt County Road 129. The vehicle flipped over on the side of the road. There were no injuries and the vehicle was towed.

9:45 a.m. — Police assisted a motorist on 13th Street.

8:42 p.m. — Sheriff’s office investigated a reported stolen vehicle on South Lincoln Avenue. A reported stolen vehicle got hit and after further investigation it was determined that it was back with its owner. The Denver Police Department once reported the vehicle as stolen and made no update when it was found.

8:45 p.m. — A citizen called in a Reddi report on the 1300 block on Skyview Lane.

Saturday, Feb. 4

10:20 a.m.— Both sheriff’s officers and police responded to a reported fight on the 2000 block of Elk River Road. There was no formal criminal investigation and the problem was dissolved.

12:16 p.m.— Police performed a business check on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:29 p.m.— Sheriff’s office issued a traffic warning on 12th Street and Yampa Street.

Sunday, Feb. 5

2:07 p.m.— Police investigated a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. The situation was cleared and no action was taken.

5:21 p.m.— Sheriff’s office issued a traffic warning on mile marker 114 on U.S. 40.

6:21 p.m.— Steamboat Springs police responded to a vehicle complaint on the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Monday, Feb. 6

12:45 a.m. — A caller reported lost property on the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

11:56 a.m. — Sheriff’s office assisted a citizen on the 39000 of Amethyst Drive.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, first responders in Routt County received a total of 390 calls including:

The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 159 calls.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 136 calls.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 73 calls.

West Routt Fire Protection responded to 12 calls.

Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to four calls.

Yampa Fire Protection responded to one call.

Routt County Search and Rescue responded to one call.

North Routt Fire Department responded to four calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.