The Record for Jan. 3-9

The Record

Tuesday, Jan. 3

7:39 a.m. – Steamboat Spring Police Department responded to a hit and run on Lincoln Avenue.

9:35 a.m. – SSPD returned found property on the 1400 block of 13th Street.

7:16 p.m. – Police received a call reporting a suspicious incident near Dream Island Plaza.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

12:32 a.m. – West Routt Fire Department transported a patient to the hospital after a fall at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

5:01 a.m. – Police received reports of a suspicious vehicle near Whistler Road.

11:29 a.m. – A stolen vehicle near Central Park Drive was reported to police. Upon arrival, police found the car was unlocked. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office got in contact with the vehicle and made an arrest.

Thursday, Jan. 5

11:03 a.m. – Police investigated a potential drug violation on County Shop Road. There was an attempt to ship marijuana but it was intercepted by the shipping company.

4:55 p.m. – A stolen vehicle near Pine Grove Road was reported to police. The reporting party said they left the vehicle unlocked and with the keys in the ignition. The vehicle has not been located.

8:32 p.m. – The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a theft near Sunlight Drive.

Friday, Jan. 6

12:03 a.m. – Police received reports detailing a drunk pedestrian near Mica Circle.

Saturday, Jan. 7

1:17 a.m. – Police responded to a hit and run on Eighth Street.

Sunday, Jan. 8

5:32 p.m. – A citizen called in a Reddi report to police in the general Steamboat Area.

6:27 p.m. – Police investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle on Village Circle.

9:07 p.m – Police received reports of an assault on the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Following a bar fight, an individual was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the subject was arrested the next morning.

Monday, Jan. 9

2:09 a.m. – Police received reports of a drunk pedestrian on the 2000 block of Village Drive.

2:44 p.m. – Police received calls reporting potential suspicious activities taking place in a van near Alpenglow Way. The issue has been resolved and the incident was not deemed a threat.

From Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, first responders in Routt County received a total of 410 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 192 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 126 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 70 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to 10 calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to three calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to one call.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to eight calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

