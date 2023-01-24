The Record for Jan. 17-23

Tuesday, Jan. 17

9:33 a.m. — Officers with the Steamboat Springs Police Department looked for a missing person in the city.

2:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:08 p.m. — Police responded to reports of trespassing on the 2000 block of Downhill Drive.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

1:38 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department and Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on the 900 block of Confluence Court.

11:46 a.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run on Pine Grove Road.

1:08 p.m. — Steamboat police responded to a hit-and-run on the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive.

Thursday, Jan. 19

9:55 a.m. — Police responded to a vehicle wreck on South Lincoln Avenue.

8:42 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office investigated a suspicious incident on the 2000 block of Whitewood Drive.

Friday, Jan. 20

6:16 p.m. — Police responded to a hit-and-run on Lincoln Avenue.

8:57 p.m. — A caller alerted police to an alleged drunk driver near the Lower Knoll parking lot.

Saturday, Jan. 21

8:19 a.m. — Police performed a business check on the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.

12:54 p.m. — Search and rescue performed a rescue on Dumont Lake.

Sunday, Jan. 22

11:20 a.m. — Police looked into a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

1:34 p.m. — Police were requested to perform a business check on the 600 block Market Place Plaza.

5:03 pm. — Officers from the Steamboat Springs Police Department and Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on the 2000 block of Village Drive.

5:17 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office looked into reports of a prowler on the 4000 block of County Road 44.

Monday, Jan. 23

9:55 a.m. — Police returned a lost piece of property.

2:33 p.m. — Police responded to a bank alarm on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

2:54 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue rendered assistance to ski patrol after being called to the 2000 block of Apres Ski Way.

From Jan. 10-16, first responders in Routt County received a total of 367 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 182 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 98 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 70 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to two calls.

• North Routt Fire Protection responded to four calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to eight calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to two calls.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to one call.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.