The Record for Jan. 10-16

Tuesday, Jan. 10

12:20 a.m. – The Steamboat Springs Police Department received a call reporting a drunk pedestrian on the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:18 p.m. – Routt County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on Routt County Road 51.

2:57 p.m. – Both the police department and the sheriff’s office responded to a wildlife call near Butcherknife Creek. A moose and a calf made their way down a common walking path that middle and high school students take to get home. School had just gotten out and the departments were there to direct people around them.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

12:22 a.m. – Steamboat Springs police responded to a suspicious incident on the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

9:32 a.m. – Police confiscated an ID on the 3000 block of Ingles Lane.

8:00 p.m. – Both police and the sheriff’s office investigated threats made on the 5700 block of Golden Tide Place in Clark.

Thursday, Jan. 12

11:18 p.m. – Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue aided ski patrol on the 200 block of Apres Ski Way

5:06 p.m. – Police responded to a hit and run on the 200 block of Shield Drive

11:48 p.m. – Police investigated reports of a suspicious person on Lincoln Avenue.

Friday, Jan. 13

4:48 p.m. – Police arrived at Butcherknife creek to mitigate a fight.

8:13 p.m. – Police investigated reports of a suspicious person on the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue and found a male sleeping in a bathroom.

8:17 p.m. – Police investigated a reported suspicious vehicle on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue and found an unoccupied van playing music. The situation was not deemed dangerous.

Saturday, Jan. 14

8:25 a.m. – Police investigated a reported theft on Walton Pond Circle.

10:48 a.m. – Police performed a business check on Central Park Drive.

4:32 p.m. – Police received calls reporting a drunk pedestrian on Oak Street.

Sunday, Jan. 15

1:38 a.m. – Police responded to a call reporting an assault on Yampa Street. They arrived on-site to find there was no assault, just someone highly intoxicated that needed medical attention.

8:15 a.m. – Police received a call reporting a theft near Confluence Circuit.

Monday, Jan. 16

6:07 p.m. – A citizen called in a Reddi report to Steamboat Springs Police on U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 27.

12:04 p.m. – A deputy patrol car parked on the side of the road experienced a hit and run which elicited a response from both Steamboat police and the sheriff’s office. No one was harmed.

From Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, first responders in Routt County received a total of 393 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 185 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 112 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 75 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to 13 calls.

North Routt Fire Protection responded to four calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to two calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to one call.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to one call.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

