The Record for Friday, Jan. 28
Friday, Jan. 28
6:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers assisted a driver on Fish Creek Falls Road and Tamarack Drive.
11:44 a.m. Officers received a report of theft in the 3000 block of Trails Edge Drive.
1:23 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted drivers in a non-injury vehicle crash in the four block of Routt County Road 16 in Oak Creek.
2:48 p.m. Officers were called to an animal bite at Whistler Park.
3:42 p.m. Officers received a call about a theft in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Drive.
Total incidents: 50
• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
