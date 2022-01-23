The Record for Friday, Jan. 21

Friday, Jan. 21

12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a physical fight in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:40 a.m. Officers responded to an intoxicated pedestrian on Tenth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

12:47 a.m. Officers were called to a physical fight in the 1000 block of Apres Ski Way.

9:20 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.

1:52 p.m. Officers took a report about a hit-and-run in the 1900 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

5:48 p.m. Deputies received a call about a possibly intoxicated driver on County Road 14F and Colorado Highway 131.

8:45 p.m. Officers and deputies responded to an intoxicated driver on South Lincoln Avenue and Mt Werner Road.

Total incidents: 65

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.