The Record for Friday, Feb. 4

Friday, Feb. 4

12:07 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs.

1:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers confronted an intoxicated person causing a scene at Double Diamond Bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

10:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted about a theft in the 20000 block of Routt County Road 33 in Steamboat.

4:54 p.m. Deputies were contacted about an intoxicated driver in the 100 block of Highway 40 in Steamboat.

5:35 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 2000 block of County Shop Road.

8:11 p.m. Officers were called about a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. Officers later responded to the same address for a noise complaint two hours later.

Total incidents: 37

• Steamboat officers responded to 34 cases, including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.