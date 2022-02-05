The Record for Friday, Feb. 4
Friday, Feb. 4
12:07 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs.
1:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers confronted an intoxicated person causing a scene at Double Diamond Bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
10:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted about a theft in the 20000 block of Routt County Road 33 in Steamboat.
4:54 p.m. Deputies were contacted about an intoxicated driver in the 100 block of Highway 40 in Steamboat.
5:35 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 2000 block of County Shop Road.
8:11 p.m. Officers were called about a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. Officers later responded to the same address for a noise complaint two hours later.
Total incidents: 37
• Steamboat officers responded to 34 cases, including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents like traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
