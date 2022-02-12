The Record for Friday, Feb. 11

Friday, Feb. 11

12:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane.

12:05 p.m. Officers responded to a physical fight at a restaurant in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:18 p.m. Officers were contacted about a fraud in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:34 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 2000 block of Ski Times Square.

9:23 p.m. Deputies were contacted about a theft at the Kum N’ Go in Hayden.

Total incidents: 34

• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents like traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 18 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.