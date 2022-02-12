The Record for Friday, Feb. 11
Friday, Feb. 11
12:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane.
12:05 p.m. Officers responded to a physical fight at a restaurant in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
1:18 p.m. Officers were contacted about a fraud in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
3:34 p.m. Officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 2000 block of Ski Times Square.
9:23 p.m. Deputies were contacted about a theft at the Kum N’ Go in Hayden.
Total incidents: 34
• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents like traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents like traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 18 calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.