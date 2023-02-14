The Record for Feb. 7-13

Tuesday, Feb. 7

9:11 a.m. — Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a suspicious person on the 6000 block of County Road 129.

7:28 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Police Department issued a traffic stop on Lincoln Avenue.

10:24 p.m. — Police received calls about a fight on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. The fight involved 13 people, all of which fled the scene before police arrived.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

11:07 a.m. — Police investigated a report of a stolen driver’s license on the 1900 block of Montview Lane. The stolen identification had previously been reported to a different police department, yet the identification was used to register a car to an address in Steamboat Springs.

12:37 a.m. — Sheriff’s office assisted a citizen on the 1300 block of Mountain Village Circle.

6:48 p.m. — Sheriff’s office assisted a motorist near mile marker 112 of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

Thursday, Feb. 9

7:27 a.m. — Sheriff’s office assisted a motorist on U.S. 40.

2:37 p.m. —Police performed a business check on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:00 p.m. — Both police and sheriff’s office deputies responded to reported threats at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Mount Werner Road.

6:21 p.m. — Both the police and sheriff’s office contacted a citizen on the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

Friday, Feb. 10

7:08 a.m.— Police investigated reports of a disturbance on Mount Werner Circle. A hotel guest refused to check out and the hotel notified the police. The hotel security had de-escalated the situation before the police had a chance to respond.

9:01 a.m.— Sheriff’s office issued a traffic warning at the intersection of Brandon Circle and U.S. 40.

12:21 p.m.— Police responded to reports of threats made in the Meadows Parking Lot. A fight ensued over a parking spot and one party spat on the other party’s car. That person called the police reporting receiving threats.

7:09 p.m.— Police responded to reports of a suspicious person near the intersection of Ninth and Oak streets.

Saturday, Feb. 11

1:05 p.m. — Both the police and sheriff’s office responded to a fight on the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:55 p.m. — Police investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle on the intersection of Oak Street and Ninth Street.

11:53 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on the 27000 block of Brandon Circle.

11:56 p.m. — Police investigated reports of a suspicious incident on the 1000 block of Yampa Street. Someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Officers could not locate anyone who had shot off a gun, but did find a single bullet casing.

Sunday, Feb. 12

12:22 a.m. — Police received calls reporting a fight on the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. A person reported being hit. Officers could not locate the suspect.

12:12 p.m. — Police issued a traffic stop near the intersection of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

10:36 p.m. — Police responded to reports of a disturbance on the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Monday, Feb. 13

2:53 a.m. — Police investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle on the intersection of Village Drive and Walton Creek Road.

9:08 a.m. — Sheriff’s office assisted a motorist on the 24000 block on Routt County Road 179 in Oak Creek.

6:39 p.m. — A citizen called in a Reddi report to police on the Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue.

From Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, first responders in Routt County received a total of 403 calls including:

The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 188 calls.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 133 calls.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 68 calls.

West Routt Fire Protection responded to seven calls.

Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to five calls.

Yampa Fire Protection responded to one call.

Routt County Search and Rescue responded to one call.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

