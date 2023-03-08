The Record for Feb. 28-March 6

Tuesday, Feb. 28

3:41 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a suspicious incident on the 3000 block of Apres Ski Way. The call regarded an ongoing issue involving people hanging out in a parking lot after they had previously been asked not to.

5:02 p.m. — Police performed a business check on Seventh Street.

11:52 p.m. — Police issued a traffic stop on South Lincoln Avenue.

Wednesday, March 1

3:31 p.m. — Both the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and police investigated a disturbance on the 1300 block of Indian Trail. A third party called in reporting their neighbors having a loud verbal dispute.

5:42 p.m. — Police issued a traffic stop on Lincoln Avenue.

Thursday, March 2

2:31 p.m. — Police investigated a report of a suspicious person near Walton Pond. The reporting party called in to report an elderly party urinating in public.

6:07 p.m. — The sheriff’s office looked into reports of suspicious vehicles on Routt County Road 29.

8:40 p.m. — The sheriff’s office contacted a citizen on the 3000 block of Amethyst Drive.

Friday, March 3

11:29 p.m. — Police investigated a theft on the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Someone called in reporting a stolen item, which was later found in the reporting party’s vehicle and the situation was cleared.

1:37 p.m. — Both police and the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a fight near Central Park Drive. Two individuals got into a verbal argument in a parking lot. A male punched the other person in the face and the situation ended before police were able to identify participating parties.

3:16 p.m. — Police and the sheriff’s office investigated reports of a suspicious person on the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle. A potentially intoxicated party was trying to break into a business and was bothering surrounding hotel guests. The person was contacted by the police and the Steamboat Springs Fire Department and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Saturday, March 4

9:18 a.m. — Police returned found property on Eighth Street.

2:13 p.m. — The police department received reports of a missing person on the 2000 block of Apres Ski Way. It turned out to be a miscommunication between reporting parties and no one was missing in the first place.

Sunday, March 5

6:06 p.m. — Police received calls reporting a drunk pedestrian on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:35 p.m. — Police performed a business check on the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:42 p.m. — Police issued a traffic stop on Lincoln Avenue.

Monday, March 6

11:20 a.m. — Police investigated reports of a suspicious incident on the 1100 block of 13th Street. A caller reported a male party exhibiting strange behavior and leaving some of his personal belongings on the ramp leading to the transit center.

1:14 p.m. — Police investigated a reported drug violation on the 3000 block of Ingles Lane. A local dispensary called police following underage persons attempting to buy marijuana with fake identification.

2:48 p.m. — Police received an animal complaint near Gondola Square.

From Feb. 28 to March 6, first responders in Routt County received a total of 327 calls including:

The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 134 calls.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 103 calls.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 70 calls.

West Routt Fire Protection responded to 14 calls.

Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to two calls.

Yampa Fire Protection responded to three calls.

North Routt Fire Protection responded to one call.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.