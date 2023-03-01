The Record for Feb. 21-27
Tuesday, Feb. 21
9:53 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office assisted a citizen on the 2000 block of Innsbruck Circuit.
6:14 p.m. — Steamboat Springs Police Department issued a traffic stop on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
11:24 p.m. — Police received a call reporting a missing person on the 1800 block of Medicine Springs Drive. A person called in a missing person report after a group of friends did not return from a trip to the sauna. The caller called back 10 minutes later having found their friends.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
1:34 p.m. — Police received reports of a suspicious vehicle on the 900 block of Pamela Lane.
2:55 p.m. — Police looked for a missing person near Lincoln Avenue. A male got off a bus and initially could not be found, prompting someone to call in a missing persons report. A call made 15 minutes later notified police that the man had been located.
4:34 p.m. — Both the police and sheriff’s office responded to reports of a suspicious person. A male was reported sleeping in a public restroom after he had been told previously not to do so. He was issued a summons for trespassing.
Thursday, Feb. 23
8:52 a.m. — Police contacted a citizen on the 2000 block of Shield Drive.
3:21 p.m. — Police searched for a stolen vehicle on Anglers Drive. A man reported his car missing after returning home from a month in prison. A vehicle that had been previously reported abandoned on the side of Routt County Road 45 ended up being his.
5:18 p.m. — Police investigated a theft on Lincoln Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 24
12:15 p.m. — Sheriff’s office assisted a motorist near mile marker 118 on U.S. Highway 40.
9:14 p.m. — Police issued a drug violation on the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive. Police arrived on scene and issued two citations for underage possession.
10:54 p.m. — Police issued a traffic stop at 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 25
1:00 a.m. — Police issued a traffic stop at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
5:06 p.m. — Police performed a business check on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
11:29 p.m. — Police received a vehicle complaint on Lincoln Avenue.
Sunday, Feb. 26
2:09 a.m. — The Sheriff’s office contacted a citizen at Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
9:22 a.m. — Police returned found property on Lincoln Avenue.
9:16 p.m.— Police received a call reporting a suspicious person on the 1900 block Storm Meadows.
Monday, Feb. 27
12:58 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft on the 2000 block of Shield Drive.
3:55 p.m. — Police received reports of trespassing on the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.
4:37 p.m. — Sheriff’s office assisted a motorist on the 136 mile marker of U.S. Highway 40.
Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.
