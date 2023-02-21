The Record for Feb. 14-20

Tuesday, Feb. 14

2:07 a.m. — Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a disturbance on Lincoln Avenue. A citizen placed a call because they thought they saw a fight in the middle of the road. Officers arrived on scene and no one was at the location.

10:28 a.m. — Police returned lost property on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

3:39 p.m. — Both the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and police responded to reports of a trespass on Third Street in Steamboat. Someone was causing a disturbance on a bus and they were removed from the bus.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

11:14 a.m. — Police investigated reports of fraud on the 200 block of Anglers Drive. A citizen reported being scammed to their bank and the bank notified police. Police intervened and no one ended up being scammed.

8:21 p.m. — Police looked into reports of a suspicious person on the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:25 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated reports of a suspicious incident on the 25000 block of Dusty Trail in Oak Creek.

Thursday, Feb. 16

12:05 p.m. — Police assisted a citizen on the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

4:47 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious incident on the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

9:04 p.m. — The sheriff’s office issued a traffic warning on County Road 33A.

Friday, Feb. 17

10:05 a.m. — Police contacted a citizen on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:28 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious incident on the 1400 block of Anglers Drive. Someone called in saying that there was a footprint leading up to their house and they believed someone entered their residence. A follow-up investigation showed toiletries missing, but nothing else valuable was taken or damaged.

7:15 p.m. — Police received calls reporting a disturbance on the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Saturday, Feb. 18

1:00 a.m. — Police received a noise complaint from a citizen on the 3000 block of Sunburst Circuit.

11:12 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious incident on the 700 block of Yampa Street. A shuttle driver placed a call to law enforcement following someone displaying a knife to them through the window of the vehicle.

11:55 p.m. — Police assisted a citizen on the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

Sunday, Feb. 19

8:32 a.m. — Police investigated a reported suspicious incident on the 2000 block of Innsbruck Circuit.

1:00 p.m. — The sheriff’s office issued a traffic warning near the intersection of Fifth and Oak Street.

7:21 p.m. — Police performed a business check on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

Monday, Feb. 20

12:59 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated reports of a theft in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

5:27 p.m. — A citizen reported lost property on the 200 block on Shield Drive.

8:47 p.m. — A citizen called in a Reddi Report to law enforcement at the 40000 block of County Road 36.

From Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, first responders in Routt County received a total of 372 calls including:

The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 170 calls.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 104 calls.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 80 calls.

West Routt Fire Protection responded to nine calls.

Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to seven calls.

Yampa Fire Protection responded to two calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

