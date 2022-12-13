The Record for Dec. 5-11
Monday, Dec. 5
1:15 p.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department assisted a motorist near the intersection of Whistler Road and Skyview Lane.
1:54 p.m. — Police helped search for someone’s lost property near the intersection of Fish Creek Falls Road and Oak Street.
8:11 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office assisted a motorist near the intersection of Elk Park Trail and County Road 36.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
12:05 a.m. — Sheriff’s deputies assisted a motorist near mile marker 16 on County Road 33.
3:16 p.m. — Police investigated a motor vehicle hit-and-run at the 3200 block of Village Drive.
10:31 p.m. — Police assisted a citizen at the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
2:08 a.m. — Police responded to a report of threats being made near a business at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
2:41 p.m. — Police responded to a report of illegal dumping at the 2600 block of Bronc Buster Loop.
5:30 p.m. — Police investigated a reported hit-and-run near the intersection of Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
12:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of trespassing at the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
11:04 p.m. — Police responded to a noise complaint at the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.
Thursday, Dec. 8
10:54 a.m. — Sheriff’s deputies investigated the theft of a snowboard from outside a mid-mountain lodge at the resort. The investigating is still ongoing.
2:13 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft at the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
8:56 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated an explosion on Willow Bend in Oak Creek. A fuse had blown on a transformer, and the local public works department acted on the issue.
Friday, Dec. 9
11:29 a.m. — Police investigated a theft reported at the 1400 block of Bangtail Way.
2:32 p.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated a fraud case reported at Park Place.
Saturday, Dec. 10
12:06 a.m. — Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of trespassing at a hot spring on County Road 36. The suspect was trying to sneak back in, but deputies were able to make contact as the suspect was driving out and wrote a citation for trespassing and a warning to not return to those hot springs.
4:41 p.m. — Both the SSPD and sheriff’s office responded to a drunk pedestrian reported at the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
Sunday, Dec. 11
12:10 a.m. — Police responded to a disturbance reported at the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
12:46 a.m. — Police assisted a citizen at the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
8:04 a.m. — Police investigated a theft reported at the 2200 block of Village Inn Court.
From Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, first responders in Routt County received a total of 365 calls including:
• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 154 calls.
• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 134 calls.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 59 calls.
• West Routt Fire Protection responded to 10 calls.
• North Routt Fire Protection responded to three calls.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to four calls.
• Yampa Fire Protection responded to one call.
Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Spencer Powell, call 970-871-4229 or email him at spowell@SteamboatPilot.com
