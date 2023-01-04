The Record for Dec. 26- Jan. 2

Monday, Dec. 26

7:46 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to an animal complaint at Gondola Square.

11:53 a.m. — Police assisted a motorist near Central Park Drive.

11:58 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to an vehicle accident involving injuries on County Road 36.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

10:10 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff‘s Office received a call about a suspicious incident on Longfellow Way in Clark.

2:13 p.m. — Police responded to an animal bite near Valverdant Circle.

2:19 p.m. — Police investigated a reported theft on Angels Drive.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

1:11 p.m — A caller reported a suspicious person near Central Park Drive.

Thursday, Dec. 29

9:34 a.m. — Police investigated a reported fraud at Copper Frontage.

1:34 p.m. — Police responded to an alleged theft at Curve Plaza.

8:55 p.m. — Police investigated another alleged theft on Lincoln Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 30

9:01 a.m. — Police responded to a call about a burglary on Resort Drive.

10:28 a.m. — Police responded to a reported animal bite near County Road 52.

7:00 p.m. — Police responded to a business on Curve Plaza after its alarm went off.

Saturday, Dec. 31

5:57 a.m. — Police investigated a reported burglary on Curve Plaza.

6:55 p.m. — Search and Rescue crews received a call from a distressed snowmobiler on Elmo Lake who got separated from the group. The incident ended in a self-rescue with the group receiving help from other snowmobilers nearby.

Sunday, Jan. 1

1:30 a.m. — Police responded to calls about a fight on Lincoln Avenue.

5:57 a.m. — Police investigated an alleged burglary at Curve Plaza.

11:13 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office fielded a wildlife complaint on U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

1:06 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about a fight near the 1100 block of Lincoln Ave

Monday, Jan. 2

12:47 a.m. — Police received a call reporting a missing person near Alpine Vista Court. At 1:20 a.m. the person was located at their place of work.

8:52 p.m. — Police investigated a report of a suspicious person on Lincoln Avenue.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

