The Record for Aug. 15-21

Monday, Aug. 15

12:26 a.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious person near Dream Island Plaza.

7:25 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of smoke coming from a hillside near County Road 27 and Paradise Lane. A deputy drove by the area and did not see any smoke but did see a lot of ground mist from rain and cold temperatures.

1:36 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of trespassing on the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

11:45 a.m. — Officers responded to a reported theft on Mountain Village Circle.

12:20 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of trespassing on the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a disturbance on the 900 block of Mountain Village Circle.

4:06 p.m. — A sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a found dog on Watson Creek Trail in Yampa. The deputy gathered the dog and took it to the nearby animal shelter.

5:53 p.m. — A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched after a car hit a deer on U.S. Highway 40. The car was headed west when a group of deer crossed the road and the vehicle struck one of them. The car was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

1:13 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:39 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a call about a white truck entering a person’s property without permission. The reporting party took photos and wanted the driver charged. However, no record of the truck’s plates was found, and the deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.

1:50 p.m. — The sheriff’s office received a call to rescue a 32-year-old woman who had broken her ankle near Gilpin Lake. Classic Air Medical flew the patient out of the wilderness area to Yampa Valley Medical Center.

8:27 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 300 block of Anglers Drive.

Thursday, Aug. 18

8:21 a.m. — Officers investigated a report of smoke in the area of Dream Island Plaza.

12:53 p.m. — A sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about an abandoned car in a “weird place,” near the intersection of County Road 65 and County Road 61A. The deputy didn’t see anything suspicious, tried to contact the vehicle’s owner and requested that Craig police follow up with the owner.

4:05 p.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a complaint near Lincoln Street and Second Street in Yampa, in which the caller was upset because a neighbor was running a generator all day and making a lot of noise. The deputy spoke with the person responsible for the noise and asked that they only run the generator at reasonable hours of the day.

Friday, Aug. 19

2:11 a.m. — A caller spotted a bear in the 100 block of Spruce Street.

9:11 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of illegal dumping near Après Ski Way.

10:23 a.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a dead chicken that was found at the Hayden Cemetery. The reporting party was concerned it was a sign of future vandalism. The cemetery was added to extra patrol requests.

2:41 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of shoplifting near Central Park Drive.

Saturday, Aug. 20

6:47 a.m. — The sheriff’s office responded to a report by a homeowner who said he was checking his cameras and saw a vehicle on his property that wasn’t supposed to be there. The caretaker arrived and identified the vehicle as belonging to an employee who must have left it there for the weekend. Nothing suspicious was found inside the vehicle.

3:34 p.m. — Officers responded to a reported theft near Central Park Drive.

11:41 p.m. — The sheriff’s office assisted Steamboat police responding to a fight between four people downtown. The suspects had left the area by the time officers arrived.

11:51 p.m. — Officers responded to a missing person reported on the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Sunday, Aug. 21

4:52 a.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint near Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

7:23 p.m. — Offiers responded to a theft in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:12 p.m. — A sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of people screaming and yelling near the Steamboat Golf Club. Nobody was there by the time the deputy arrived, and the gate to the golf course was closed.

From Aug. 15-21, first responders in Routt County received a total of 419 calls.

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 216 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 141 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 44 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to seven calls.

• North Routt Fire Protection responded to three calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to three calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to two calls.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to three calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.