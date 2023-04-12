The Record for April 3-9

The record, logo, steamboat pilot

The Record

Monday, April 3

8:53 a.m. — Steamboat Springs police investigated a reported theft on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue after someone reported items stolen from a locker room at a gym.

10:20 a.m. — A resident found a bear rummaging through someone’s trash on the 2000 block of Riverside Plaza and police responded.

1:25 p.m. — Police responded to reports of harassment on the 1500 block of Mid Valley Drive. A business was receiving harassing communications from a former employee’s relative.

Tuesday, April 4

7:53 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office assisted a motorist on Colorado Highway 131.

7:15 p.m. — A cat had become stuck between a house and a snow bank on the 1000 block of Blue Sage Drive. Police responded to the call, but the cat got out before officers arrived.

Wednesday, April 5

8:37 a.m. — Police received reports of an assault on the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Someone reported another person had shoved them, but when officers got on scene, the person was no longer there.

11:29 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft in the general Steamboat area. A person traveling from Fort Collins to Steamboat realized their license plate had been stolen once they arrived in Steamboat. The person contacted police because they were nervous to travel back to Fort Collins without a license plate.

3:44 p.m. — The sheriff’s office looked for a missing person on the 70000 block of Routt County Road 129. A caller reported a family member missing after not returning home for several hours. This person had gone for a drive and accidentally ended up in Encampment, Wyoming. Wyoming State Patrol aided the person in getting back to Routt County.

3:52 p.m. — Police responded to a bear call on the 100 block of Hill Street.

Thursday, April 6

9:26 a.m. — Police received reports of a threat on the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Two people were drinking together. One person made threats toward another person and the party receiving the threats reported it to police.

1:10 p.m. — Police investigated a reported fraud on the 1800 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Someone bought liquor with a stolen credit card.

7:28 p.m. — Police received reports of a suspicious incident on the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway. Someone passing by realized a few doors at an establishment were open. Police investigated the scene and found no suspicious activity.

Friday, April 7

1:48 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious incident on the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle, in which a hotel received a package for a guest who had booked a room during the week of a music festival, but had never showed up to their reservation. Law enforcement opened the package to find it full of yellow pills believed to be illegal drugs.

Saturday, April 8

8:57 a.m. — Police investigated a theft on the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle, in which a store clerk reported that someone had stolen sunglasses.

9:47 a.m. — Police received a wildlife call on the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane.

10:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 900 block of Mountain Village Circle. A person was allegedly kicking at the door of an apartment. When law enforcement arrived the person informed them that they were locked out of their apartment and their roommates were just messing with them. Further investigation showed the person had the wrong apartment, and officers issued them a citation for disorderly conduct.

Sunday, April 9

12:56 a.m. — The sheriff’s office received a call reporting a stolen vehicle on the 12000 block of Routt County Road 51B in Hayden. The caller reported their vehicle as stolen, not realizing their roommate had borrowed it. The roommate pulled into the driveway as the caller was on the line with law enforcement and no further action was taken.

9:47 p.m.— Police responded to a wildlife call on the 2000 block of Ski Trail Lane.

From March 7-13, first responders in Routt County received a total of 338 calls including:

The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 163 calls.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 101 calls.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 58 calls.

West Routt Fire Protection responded to eight calls.

Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to five calls.

Yampa Fire Protection responded to one call.

North Routt Fire Protection responded to two calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.