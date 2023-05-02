The Record for April 24-30

Monday, April 24

10:45 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department received reports of a fraud on the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue after a bank intercepted a fraudulent transaction and notified police.

12:42 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office received an animal complaint on Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

Tuesday, April 25

2:23 a.m. — Someone notified police of two transients sleeping in a bathroom on the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Police went to investigate, but the two were gone when officers arrived.

8:17 a.m. — A transient entered a local restaurant after closing and drank some of the establishment’s alcohol. Police arrived on the scene near the 300 block of Anglers and arrested the person on a burglary charge.

Wednesday, April 26

12:41 a.m. — Police responded to a suspicious incident at 1300 Dream Island Plaza. An individual was accusing a roommate of stealing a bracelet.

9:59 a.m. — A “Zoombomber” took over the livestream of a City Council meeting and displayed inappropriate material on the screen. The case remains open and police continue to investigate the matter.

5:29 p.m. — Officers received an anonymous report about a female party who was soliciting near Kamar Plaza.

Thursday, April 27

6:31 p.m. — Police received reports of fireworks on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found no evidence of fireworks being used at the location.

1:38 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance to police following an unhappy customer causing a disturbance at an establishment on Anglers Drive.

Friday, April 28

11:17 a.m. — One neighbor was vacuuming and cleaning her house when another neighbor got mad and started yelling at her for vacuuming all the time. Police arrived at Walton Creek Drive to investigate a disturbance after a third neighbor called to complain.

11:15 p.m. — A person contacted police after they had fallen asleep in a movie theater and set off the security alarm while trying to leave. Police arrived and turned off the alarm.

Saturday, April 29

9:46 a.m. — Police performed a business check on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:47 a.m. — The sheriff’s office issued a traffic warning on South Lincoln Avenue.

Sunday, April 30

7:33 a.m. — Police investigated a hit-and-run near 11th Street.

9:07 a.m. — Police received reports of shots fired on the 3000 block of Apres Ski Way.

From April 24-30, first responders in Routt County received a total of 372 calls including:

The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 195 calls.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 72 calls.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 34 calls.

West Routt Fire Protection responded to 10 calls.

Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to four calls.

North Routt Fire Protection responded to one call.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.