The Record for April 17-23

Monday, April 17

2:01 a.m. — A hotel staff member reported a disturbance to the Steamboat Springs Police Department on the 2000 block of Village Inn Court because they were trying to kick out a guest who pulled the fire alarm. The guest eventually left on their own.

4:11 a.m. — An individual supposedly on meth was reporting a series of events that ended up being hallucinations near the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Police responded to the address multiple times for calls of the same nature throughout the day before the individual went to the hospital.

10:00 a.m. — Police respond to back-to-back bear calls on the 100 block of Hillside Drive.

Tuesday, April 18

7:41 a.m. — A man ventured into a vacant resident and slept there. Police responded to the address on the 1200 block of Urban Way, and the man was charged with trespassing.

5:51 p.m. — Police responded to a disturbance on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A male party got into a fight with grocery store workers because they would not sell him alcohol due to the fact he had someone under the age of 21 with him. It is store policy to not sell alcohol to a group unless all members are of age. He was removed from the location.

7:14 p.m. — A mom got into an argument with her two adult sons on the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police responded and determined there was no crime committed and everything was fine.

Wednesday, April 19

12:59 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious incident on 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Officers were called back to the address of the man who was hallucinating due to meth use.

8:19 a.m. — A bank called reporting suspicious activity on an elderly customer’s account.

6:38 p.m. — Someone called police saying they heard what sounded like a gunshot around the 900 block of Weiss Drive. Both police and the sheriff’s office responded to the area and found no evidence of gunshots.

8:50 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious incident in the 2000 block of Shield Drive. Someone called because a toddler-aged neighbor ran outside without clothes on.

Thursday, April 20

12:29 a.m. — Police performed a business check on the 1900 block of Curve Court.

4:40 p.m. — A hotel guest reported their ski bindings being stolen off their skis on the 2000 of Village Court.

Friday, April 21

12:30 a.m. — Police assisted a citizen on Lincoln Avenue.

4:48 p.m. — Police were alerted to an instance of illegal dumping on the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Saturday, April 22

3:08 p.m. — A store clerk alerted police to a disturbance on the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza involving someone refusing to leave a store.

3:27 p.m. — Police investigated a trespassing incident in the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:39 p.m. — Police responded to a suspicious incident on the 2000 block of Village Inn Circle after management of a local store called wanting to remove a customer causing issues.

Sunday, April 23

10:15 a.m. — The sheriff’s office issued a traffic warning near Mile Marker 128 of U.S. Highway 40.

5:53 p.m. — Police received an animal complaint near Pine Street.

From April 17-23, first responders in Routt County received a total of 372 calls including:

The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 158 calls.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 65 calls.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 35 calls.

West Routt Fire Protection responded to five calls.

Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to four calls.

Yampa Fire Protection responded to one call.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.