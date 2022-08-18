The Record — Aug. 8-14
Monday, Aug. 8
3:19 a.m. — Steamboat Springs police officers found an intoxicated pedestrian near Lincoln Avenue and Old Fish Creek Falls Road and gave the person a ride home.
7:21 a.m. — Someone reported that tires had been slashed on a trailer on Copper Ridge Spur.
8:58 a.m. — Community service officers responded to a campsite along the core trail. The people were warned for the illegal campsite and fire.
11:19 a.m. — Police responded to a missing person report on Walton Creek Road where a man told police his wife had not returned from her walk. Officers found the woman and gave her a ride home.
12:18 p.m. — Officers investigated a report of telephone harassment in which a person was repeatedly calling a business to complain about the service.
6:57 p.m. — Officers responded to a possible theft on Walton Creek Road after an employee of a business reportedly refused to give back items belonging to the business.
11:18 p.m. — An intoxicated person refused to leave a business on Mount Werner Circle. However, the individual ran away when police arrived.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
9:57 a.m. — Officers were called to a business on Curve Plaza to trespass a person who had reportedly stolen from the business.
12:21 p.m. — A driver told authorities they had hit a parked vehicle’s mirror on Lincoln Avenue, but when they were able to get turned around, the vehicle was not there.
1:20 p.m. — Officers were called to a disturbance over parking on Yampa Street. No one was there when officers arrived.
4:19 p.m. — Officers were called to a suspicious person on Central Park Drive. The caller reported a person was behind a business watching shooting videos. The person was watching a movie, and everything was fine.
9:15 p.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious incident on Fish Creek Lane involving a person coming to the caller’s door and asking a lot of odd questions.
10:45 p.m. — A skateboard was reported stolen on Pine Grove Road.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
8:15 a.m. — Officers were called to an illegal campsite on the core trail.
8:38 a.m. — Community Service Officers were called to a bear that had knocked over a trash can near Fish Creek Falls Road.
11:03 a.m. — Officers were called to a missing person call on Mount Werner Circle. The person was located shortly after.
2:04 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a reported shoplifting at Curve Plaza.
3:05 p.m. — Officers were called to a report of a dog locked in a vehicle on Marketplace Plaza.
3:52 p.m. — Officers responded to an intoxicated pedestrian who had passed out near Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
4:20 p.m. — Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries on Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.
6:29 p.m. — Officers were called to a disturbance at a bar on Lincoln Avenue. Officers recognized one of the men involved in the disturbance as someone who was court-ordered not to drink alcohol and made two arrests. One man was charged with violating of a protection order, and another was charged with obstruction of governmental operations.
10:09 p.m. — Police responded to a call about people using a hot tub after hours at Ore House Plaza. The people were gone when officers arrived.
11:18 p.m. — A caller reported someone who appeared to be passed out in a running vehicle on Après Ski Way. The vehicle occupant was having issues with a roommate and just choosing to sleep in the car.
Thursday, Aug. 11
1:11 a.m. — Officers were called to a noise complaint on Anglers Drive involving loud music. The residents agreed to turn the music down.
5:03 a.m. — Officers were called to a report of a bear and her cubs in a trash can on Athens Plaza.
12:05 p.m. — Officers responded to a shoplifting call involving an intoxicated person on Central Park Drive. A sober friend picked up the suspect and paid for the items that were stolen.
4:01 p.m. — Officers responded to a wreck on South Copper Frontage involving a truck and a forklift.
5:28 p.m. — Officers were called to a disturbance at a Central Park Plaza business involving an employee and a customer at a self-checkout register.
8:58 p.m. — A man was arrested after allegedly punching and breaking things at a hotel on Mount Werner Circle.
Friday, Aug. 12
3:14 a.m. — Officers scared off a bear that was getting into a dumpster on Chinook Lane.
7:29 a.m. — Community service officers were called to pick up two dogs that were running around loose on Kamar Plaza.
10:01 a.m. — Community service officers were called to a report at Walton Village of a bear that was dragging trash from one condo complex to another.
12:55 p.m. — Officers were asked to perform a welfare check on someone sleeping in a corrugated pipe near Howelsen Hill. The person was fine.
3:31 p.m. — Officers responded to an intoxicated person who was passed out on a sidewalk along Maple Street. The person was taken to the hospital.
7:03 p.m. — Multiple people called police reporting that they had seen a woman pull out a gun during a confrontation with a man on a scooter on Oak Street. Officers found the woman and charged her with menacing.
9:42 p.m. — Officers responded after a vehicle hit a deer on High Point Drive. The deer was still alive and had to be put down by officers.
Saturday, Aug. 13
12:04 a.m. — Officers were called to a report of a stolen vehicle on 10th Street. The vehicle was found nearby.
2:03 a.m. — Officers were called to a bear that had entered a house on Thornburg Street. The homeowner shot the bear. A wildlife officer responded to the scene to complete an investigation.
8:52 a.m. — Officers were called to a noise complaint at a local gym on Indian Trails, but there was no loud music when the officers arrived.
11:56 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint on Pine Grove Road. A neighbor reported their downstairs neighbor was pounding on the ceiling because their child was making noise.
3:26 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a report of people sleeping on a sidewalk on Anglers Drive and blocking a business entrance. The parties agreed to move on.
3:38 p.m. — Officers were called to a dog locked in a vehicle on Oak Street. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.
10:35 p.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint at Sparta Plaza. The caller reported that people were talking loudly. They agreed to quiet down.
Sunday, Aug. 14
1:51 a.m. — Officers were called to a noise complaint at an unknown house on the 2500 block of Village Drive. Officers were unable to locate the noise.
2:19 a.m. — Officers contacted an intoxicated person who was about to get into a vehicle near Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The officer warned them not to drive in that condition.
12:31 p.m. — Animal control issued a warning after seeing someone with two dogs off leash at Lincoln Avenue and Fourth Street.
1:14 p.m. — Officers assisted Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue with an unconscious person at a bus stop on Lincoln Avenue.
3:33 p.m. — Animal control officers were called to a dog tied up outside a business for two hours at the 700 block of Yampa Street.
3:57 p.m. — Animal control officers contacted a group of people with five dogs off leash on North Park Road. The people were warned.
4:07 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1500 block of Blue Sage Drive after someone reportedly cut down their neighbor’s trees with a chainsaw.
8:45 p.m. — Officers were called to South Lincoln Avenue and Emerald Park Lane for two moose crossing the street.
From Aug. 1-7, first responders in Routt County received a total of 456 calls.
• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 255 calls.
• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 120 calls.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 40 calls.
• West Routt Fire Protection responded to 14 calls.
• North Routt Fire Protection responded to 10 calls.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to six calls.
• Yampa Fire Protection responded to three calls.
• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to six calls.
Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
