The Record — Aug. 1-7

Monday, Aug. 1

6:10 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of harassment on Mount Werner from a man who told deputies another man had flicked his ear. The reporting party decided not to press charges.

10:59 a.m. — A vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on Alpine Court.

2:19 p.m. — A caller found damage to their garage latch on Graystone Drive and suspected that someone had tried to break in.

8:59 p.m. — Someone reported hearing a person yelling for several minutes behind a downtown business on Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not find anyone yelling.

11:13 p.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Pine Grove Road where the occupant kept getting in and out of the vehicle. Everything was fine.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

1:37 a.m. — Officers made contact with four people in the downtown area and gave them a courtesy ride home.

2:29 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on a person who was intoxicated and passed out by a swimming pool on Pine Grove Road. The person was taken to the hospital.

8:38 a.m. — The sheriff’s office investigated smoke on the top of Rabbit Ears Pass. However, it turned out that people were camping along the side of the road and had made a campfire. Steamboat Fire Rescue assisted in putting the fire out. A verbal warning was given, and the party was instructed to move on.

5:36 p.m. — A loose dog was found in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane. The owner was located, and the dog was returned.

11:33 p.m. — An officer stopped a driver in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue for a defective headlight. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant, driving without a license and no proof of insurance.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

8:46 a.m. — A caller reported receiving harassing text messages.

9:14 a.m. — Officers responded to a hit-and-run that happened in a parking lot a few days prior. Officers located the driver and issued a summons.

11:19 a.m. — Someone reported a driver who threw a water bottle out of their vehicle at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle was not located.

9:42 p.m. — A man was issued a summons for theft after an alleged shoplifting incident on Central Park Drive.

11:13 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of illegal fireworks near Lithia Springs Road but could not find the source.

Thursday, Aug. 4

2:36 a.m. — Police responded to another report of illegal fireworks near Whistler Park, but could not find the individual responsible for them.

9:21 a.m. — Community Service Officers handled a call about a construction crew that was leaving a compressor running at night along Saratoga Avenue.

12:49 p.m. — A man who was upset because his dog was in the shelter was reportedly causing a disturbance on Critter Court. The man was trespassed from the premises.

3:51 p.m. — During a traffic stop at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue, officers charged the driver with having an open container and fictitious plates.

8:49 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at Sparta Plaza for people who were working on a vehicle. The officer spoke to the group, and they agreed to stop for the night.

10:14 p.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious person on Howelsen Parkway who was acting like they were kicking people. The person reportedly told police they were expressing themself through dance. The officer warned the person about their behavior.

11:48 p.m. — Officers were called to perform a welfare check on a person passed out in the caller’s yard on 10th Street. The person was intoxicated and taken to the hospital.

Friday, Aug. 5

8:08 a.m. — Community Service Officers were called to a report of a bear at the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane that had been getting into an unlocked trash can.

8:19 a.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1600 block of Shadow Run Frontage involving an upstairs neighbor stomping on the floor.

9:47 a.m. — Horses got loose on Colorado Highway 131 near County Road 14. Dispatch contacted the owner, who picked up the horses before the sheriff’s office got involved.

3:56 p.m. — Officers were called to mediate a situation between two people on Trafalgar Drive after one person cut in line at a car wash.

4:21 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a report of someone walking near the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue with a rifle. The person was not found, but it was confirmed that someone had just tried to sell a rifle stock to a pawn shop in the area.

7:27 p.m. — A caller told dispatchers about an intoxicated pedestrian on Seventh Street who was seen falling over. The intoxicated pedestrian was coherent and refused any services.

11:14 p.m. — Officers responded to an intoxicated pedestrian who was yelling at people on Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The man was issued a warning.

Saturday, Aug. 6

3:39 a.m. — Multiple people reported a disturbance between a man and two women in the middle of a street on Blue Sage Drive. While police were attempting to investigate the situation, the man allegedly kept trying to obstruct the investigation and refused to identify himself. The man was arrested for obstruction. While en route to the jail, he reportedly urinated and spat in the back of the police car. The man was identified at the jail and had an outstanding warrant.

11:56 a.m. — Officers were called to a report of an unlicensed fruit stand at the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. The stand did have a license to sell the fruit.

7:13 p.m. — A jail inmate reported that a vehicle he was storing at a friend’s home was possibly being used without his permission. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

Sunday, Aug. 7

2:46 a.m. — A caller reported a dog harassing a zebra near the Howelsen Rodeo Grounds. The dog’s owner was issued a citation for having a dog at large.

8:28 a.m. — Officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors on Snowflake Circle. The disturbance reportedly stemmed from one neighbor being too loud in a hot tub the night before.

12:36 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a dog locked inside a vehicle at the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. However, the vehicle was a Tesla that was in “dog mode,” and the dog was relaxing at a comfortable temperature.

7:50 p.m. — Illegal fireworks were reported near Eagle Ridge Drive. Officers could not locate the source.

7:51 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to investigate illegal fireworks near Steamboat Boulevard and Clearwater Trail but could not find the source.

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, first responders in Routt County received a total of 496 calls including:

• The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 259 calls.

• The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 174 calls.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 47 calls.

• West Routt Fire Protection responded to five calls.

• North Routt Fire Protection responded to zero calls.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to seven calls.

• Yampa Fire Protection responded to three calls.

• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to one call.

