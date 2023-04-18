The Record April 10-16

Monday, April 10

8:53 a.m. — An employer called the Steamboat Springs Police Department wanting to know what could be done about an employee who was being irrational and harassing a manager, but police determined the situation was not serious enough to intervene.

2:48 p.m.— A caller contacted police about a child left unattended in a vehicle for a few minutes on the 2000 block of Curve Court. The reporting party called back saying the child’s parents had returned.

4:21 p.m.— Someone received a parking ticket from the ski resort on the 2000 block of Village Drive and contacted police because they believed it was fraudulent. Police determined the ticket was real.

9:05 p.m. — Police received a call from a resident who reported a man and a woman had entered the resident’s apartment and assaulted the resident on the 700 block of Walton Pond.

Tuesday, April 11

11:04 a.m.— Police assisted a citizen on the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

3:46 p.m.— Police responded to a fallen power line at the intersection of Butcherknife Alley and Larimer.

Wednesday, April 12

1:42 a.m.— Police responded to a disturbance on the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza, in which a person reported they were in a vehicle with someone who assaulted them and threw them out of the vehicle.

2:23 p.m.— An individual called authorities after seeing someone carrying a handgun on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Police informed the caller the person carrying the handgun was not doing so unlawfully.

Thursday, April 13

12:37 p.m.— Police received a call reporting a suspicious incident on the 2200 block of Curve Plaza after items were stolen out of a lock box.

9:41 p.m.— Police responded to a suspicious incident on Lincoln Avenue in which a man reportedly punched a bus’ window.

Friday, April 14

8:20 a.m.— A caller reported a man wandering around the street and yelling on the 700 block of Yampa Street.

5:12 p.m.— The Routt County Sheriff’s Office aided a citizen involved in a vehicle accident without injuries at Walton Creek Road.

Saturday, April 15

12:08 p.m.— A man placed a call to police claiming he had been assaulted by another man on South Lincoln Avenue. Police arrived on scene and cleared the situation.

6:13 p.m.— Police received calls reporting a drunk pedestrian on the 900 block of Weiss Drive.

Sunday, April 16

12:32 a.m.— Someone reported meth use at a local residence. Officers responded and checked to see if the party needed medical assistance, which the person refused. Officers were called back to the same residence later, and made an arrest.

4:07 p.m. — Lift operators at the ski resort reported being harassed by two skiers demanding that the operators restart the lift so the skiers could ski back to their condo. The skiers were trespassed from the property, but police received calls later in the night regarding the same couple after one of skiers was seen urinating on the side of the road near Burgess Creek.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.