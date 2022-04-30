The power of the tuba: Sailors 4×400 relay teams earn personal best times at home meet

The Steamboat boys 4x400 relay team celebrates earning a new personal-best time during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

As Steamboat Springs High School senior Connor Prost rounded the final corner of the last leg of the boys 4×400 relay, the Sailors band pounded on drums, motivating him to fly to the finish.

Prost’s push helped the Sailors team of Bowden Tumminello, Casey Wolf and Olin Webster, not only with the event, but earn a personal-best time of three minutes, 31.69 seconds on Saturday, April 30.

“When I heard the tuba, that’s what made me kick,” Prost said.

As each runner hit the 100-meters-to-go mark in their respective leg, they passed dozens of teammates and the band blaring peppy beats.

“Steamboat’s unique,” Tumminello said. “You don’t go to other meets, especially ones at nice tracks like this, and have a band playing. It doesn’t happen. It’s so cool that we do.”

The 4×400 is the last event of the day, so no one else is running, so everyone is able to cheer. The Sailors lined the final stretch, heavily stationed at the last turn. Wolf said they were right where he needed them to be.

“It really helps to have so much noise at the end,” added Webster.

Sailors senior George Slowey was the maestro behind the band joining in on the meet. He gathered some percussion friends, grabbed his tuba and led them to where they were needed most.

“It’s really important to me as a senior to leave a lasting impact on this school,” Slowey said. “The best way to do that is to show spirit. Our band should be here. The track coach wanted us here. So, we’re here.”

Margaux Shea and Kelsey Hamilton joined some teammates near the finish line, screaming at each handoff and going wild at the finish as the clock clearly showed the boys had a new best time.

Steamboat's Margaux Shea cheers on the boys 4x400 racers during a track meet at Steamboat Springs High School on Saturday, April 30.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Shea said of supporting the Sailors. “I almost love it more than running my own 4×400. We’re cheering all the way on that final stretch. Even if we know we’re going to win, the minute they cross that line we all go crazy.”

Shea was minutes removed from her own 4×400 race, during which the combination of her, Hamilton, Kenna Harrison and Elise Colby won and cut almost seven seconds off their previous fastest time.

“Having everybody on that final stretch, having the band, it’s hard not to give it your all,” Shea said. “Being in a relay and having people you know you’re running for, it’s such a strong feeling.”

Adding to the motivation for the 4×400 men, were multiple second-place finishes prior to the relay. Prost finished second in the 100, 200 and the 400, missing victory by fractions of a second each time. Tumminello suffered the same fate in the 800, losing to Summit’s Dominykas Remeikis by 0.22 seconds.

The Steamboat men won the meet and the Sailors ladies were second, powered by victories in the sprint medley relay, 4×200 and 4×100 relay.

Bruner breaks school high jump record

The Soroco women finished third, just 2.5 points behind the Sailors, impressive for such a small team.

They were led by senior Marissa Martindale, who just inked to compete in college, won long jump with a leap of 17 feet, ½ inch, and the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.43.

Also racking up points for the Rams was senior Kayedence Bruner, who won high jump and earned a new school record when she cleared a height of 5 feet 1 ½ inches. She also finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles. Bruner will also compete in track in college.

Soroco senior Sophia Benjamin added second place finishes in pole vault and triple jump. Daisy Hoff finished fifth in discus and third in shot put.

For complete results visit results.tfmeetpro.com/Scott_Siettmann/Steamboat_Springs_Invitational .

