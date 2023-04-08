The people behind the coolest creations at Steamboat Resort’s 2023 Cardboard Classic (with photo gallery)

A group of mushers speed down the course in an impressive rig at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Everyone watching the Cardboard Classic at Steamboat Resort loves a good crash and appreciates a speedsters. What seemed to draw the most attention at the event on Saturday, April 8, was the ornate and slightly over-the-top creations.

The most admired and impressive was the final sled; a stagecoach ridden by people in period attire.

Camille DiTrani, a full-time Steamboat Springs resident of nearly a decade and a visitor since the 80s, was the creator of the stagecoach that people flocked to following the competition. She said she was inspired by the 60th anniversary of the resort.

“We went to the event where they showed all the vintage ads for the mountain and there’s one with a stagecoach where everyone is piled on with all their skis,” DiTrani said. “I’m like that’s what we’re going to do!”

Her husband, Robin Jackson, helped build the rig, which was covered in carefully placed details. The front had a seat for a driver, the back had a pair of skis. The windows had rolled up shades, the top was filled with luggage, and the walls were papered with historic tidbits.

The couple took about a month to build it, and DiTrani is most fond of the skis on the back, which are thick enough to conquer any powder day.

The wildest part of the entire creation was that it was somewhat fast and maintained its structural integrity flawlessly.

When completing their run, Jackson, DiTrani and crew carried it off the snow into Steamboat Square where a crowd of paparazzi formed to appreciate the lifelike masterpiece.

Another spectator favorite was Nemo, a bright orange, 6-foot-tall fish, complete with a lucky fin and enough room inside to fit three Clownfish Cowboys. A fourth team member chased the fish downhill in a shark outfit.

The Strope family of Fort Collins were the masterminds behind one of the most recognizable sleds on Steamboat’s slopes.

The Nemo sled was one of the largest and most impressive at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

“It was supposed to be an Easter egg,” Alan Strope said. “But as we started making it, it looked more like a fish than an Easter egg. So we had to redesign.”

The Strope family has competed in the Cardboard Classic before. Most people might know them as the sledders who careened into the cushions at the bottom of the course carrying a bit too much speed.

“Broken ribs, an ankle, another guy broke ribs, his shoulder tweaked and one guy obliviated his phone,” Strope said.

Learning from the error, the family aimed to find the sweet spot between speed and style this year. Nemo slowly glided to the finish before gently tipping over, adding to the Stropes’ resume of dramatic finishes.

The sled dog team was not quite as fast as some of its flashiest counterparts, but the team of plaid-clad mushers were proud of the concept.

The Kreigers, Kengotts and Rotmans split time between Fort Collins and Steamboat and have participated in the past.

Even as teammates shoved the sled across the finish, the cardboard and carpet tube construction held up. All six teammates fit into the sled, and three pairs of two-dimensional huskies floated in front, leading the way, but not touching the snow.

Most of the dogs represented a famous local skier: Skeeter, Buddy, Mikaela, Moose, Billy and Balto.

The team members tried to improve the friction issues they encountered last year with the addition of a few structural pieces.

“We got the carpet tubes as the base underneath this thing,” Tom Kreiger said. “Lots of carpet tube.”

An 80s mall themed box and its riders fly down the course at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Spectators watch with glee as colorful competitors kick up some snow at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

In a metaverse meetup, a pair of Spiderman’s speed down the course at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Ms. Frizzle and the gang zip down a Magic School Bus themed box at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

While some boxes lacked speed or aerodynamics, competitors never lacked in spirit at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The costumes and themese were dino-mite at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hundreds attended the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

These peeps needed a little bit of people-power to get down the hill at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A young rider smiles as his teammate scoots their box down the hill at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Young pilots fly their plane down the course at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Angry bird boxes speed alongside each other at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Some competitors required a lot of people power to get down the hill at the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

A luge-like box sped straight down the hill to kick off the 41st annual Cardboard Classic on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Steamboat Resort.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.