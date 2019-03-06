The missing mink: The Record for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

6:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about the theft of a snowblower from a business in the 1600 block of 13th Street.

10:14 a.m. A tourist who lost their ID at Steamboat Resort called officers to ask how they could get on their flight back home.

1:44 p.m. Officers were called about an argument between two people in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:47 p.m. Officers were called about a woman who appeared intoxicated while walking down Lincoln Avenue and asking people for a place to stay the night.

3:24 p.m. Someone complained to officers that a dump truck was driving too slowly down Lincoln Avenue.

3:29 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a semitrailer that reportedly caught fire in the 33400 block of U.S. Highway 40. It turned out to be smoke coming from the vehicle’s brakes, which got hot as it traveled down Rabbit Ears Pass.

6:01 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious person in the 400 block of Roselawn Avenue in Yampa.

10:01 p.m. Officers cited a minor at Colorado Mountain College for underage possession of marijuana.

10:01 p.m. A resident of an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway called officers to complain about loud banging coming from the neighboring unit. Officers asked the neighbors to quiet down.

10:05 p.m. A woman called officers to report the theft of her mink hat worth $600.

10:55 p.m. Officers cited several minors at Colorado Mountain College for underage possession of marijuana.

Total incidents: 58

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.