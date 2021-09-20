The Longevity Project’s live event goes virtual

The Longevity Project event, sponsored by Steamboat Pilot & Today, has shifted from in-person to virtual. The keynote speaker Kevin Hines contracted COVID-19, and he will now be presenting his talk remotely.

“It’s unfortunate we need to move our Longevity Project event to online only, but we believe it’s the right thing to do given the circumstances,” said Pilot & Today Publisher Logan Molen. “Attendees will still be able to benefit from two terrific speakers, and by making the event free, we’ll be able to offer the opportunity to reach even more people who may not have otherwise attended.”

Hines is one of fewer than 40 people who have survived a jump from the Golden Gate Bridge, and he has built a career around sharing his story in the hope that others struggling with mental health issues find solace in the fact they are not alone, and there is help available.

In addition to his speaking engagements, Hines has written a memoir, “Cracked, Not Broken: Surviving and Thriving After a Suicide Attempt,” and produced a documentary, “The Ripple Effect.”

In addition to Hine’s inspirational message, Meghan Francone, suicide prevention coordinator for REPS — Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide — will present a QPR training. QPR stands for question, persuade and refer, and it is a technique that anyone in the community can use to help someone who is talking about suicide or considering suicide. It is a life-saving tool and one that would be beneficial for people of all ages, including business owners, teachers, teens, grandparents, coaches and health care workers, to learn.

“Silence itself is a killer,” Francone said. “So, we all need to be educated in how to talk with people about suicide. Not talking about it is not working.”

The virtual event is now free and can be accessed online at SteamboatPilot.com/longevity. It will begin at 6 p.m. with the QPR training, followed by Hines’ presentation and a question-and-answer session.

