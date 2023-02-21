The Haven invites community to Open House
The Haven Assisted Living invites community members, partners, resident families and Laps for Love participants to a fun-filled afternoon at The Haven’s Open House event from 3:30-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 300 S. Shelton St. in Hayden.
The Open House will feature a hot chocolate bar, live music, activities and crafts for all ages, and free cardiovascular screenings for American Heart Month. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a social hour with residents and wrap up the Laps for Love event, perhaps with a few final laps skiing or snowshoeing around the groomed trail.
Laps for Love winners will be announced, and the grand prize drawing will take place. Tours will also be available for those interested in learning more about living at The Haven.
For more, call 970-871-7609 or go to HavenSeniorLiving.org/LapsForLove.
