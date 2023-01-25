The Haven invites community to complete Laps for Love throughout February

The Haven Assisted Living invites community members to come enjoy its groomed track for its Laps for Love contest this February. Participants can come to snowshoe or cross country ski at the Hayden facility at 300 S. Shelton Lane and log laps around the track.

Prizes will be given for four categories: most laps completed (single), most laps completed (family), most laps completed (youth under 18) and most days completed. It’s free to participate in the event, though a $10 suggested donation is encouraged.

Participants are also welcome to stop in for a cup of coffee or hot chocolate with the residents during daylight hours.

For more, call 970-871-7609 or go to HavenSeniorLiving.org/LapsForLove .