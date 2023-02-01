The Record for Jan. 24-30

Tuesday, Jan. 24

1:34 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle on the 3100 block of Laurel Lane.

6:00 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported trespass on the 4500 block of Four Seasons Way.

11:33 p.m. — Both the sheriff’s office and Routt County Search and Rescue responded to an alert dispatched from Life360, an information technology company that provides location-based services, generally to aid those in an emergency. An emergency contact of the person whose Life360 sent out an alert confirmed the person was OK.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

8:57 a.m. — The sheriff’s office assisted a motorist on mile marker 31 of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

12:38 p.m. — Police assisted a citizen on the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

6:39 p.m. — Both police and sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance reported on the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

Thursday, Jan. 26

9:43 a.m. — Police returned lost property in the downtown Steamboat area.

4:41 p.m. — Police responded to a hit and run on the 2000 block of Shield Drive.

7:03 p.m. — Police aided a civilian in a motor vehicle crash that resulted in non-injury.

Friday Jan. 27

2:28 a.m. — A civilian called in a Reddi report on the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane.

12:12 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious person on the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:42 p.m. — Police investigated a suspicious incident on the 30000 block of Colorado Highway 131.

Saturday, Jan. 28

9:11 a.m. — Police performed a business check on the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:57 a.m. — Both police and the sheriff’s office responded to a wildlife call reporting a moose in someone’s driveway on Aspen Wood Lane.

Sunday, Jan. 29

7:04 a.m. — Police received a call reporting a drunk pedestrian on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

5:28 p.m. — Police assisted a citizen on the 200 block of Shield Drive.

6:56 p.m. — Sheriff’s office performed a traffic stop on mile marker 119 on U.S Highway 40.

Monday, Jan. 30

2:48 a.m. — Both the police and sheriff’s office responded to a wildlife call at mile marker 113 of U.S. 40, following a report of an injured elk. It was determined to be a female calf with a broken leg that was immobile. The sheriff’s office ordered a roadkill permit and put the animal down.

2:21 p.m. — Police received a Reddi report on the 1700 block of Fetcher Park Drive.

8:19 p.m. — Sheriff’s office assisted a motorist on mile marker 114 on U.S. 40.

From Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, first responders in Routt County received a total of 383 calls including:

The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to 149 calls.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 135 calls.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 73 calls.

West Routt Fire Protection responded to 16 calls.

Oak Creek Fire Protection responded to four calls.

Yampa Fire Protection responded to one call.

Routt County Search and Rescue responded to three calls.

North Routt Fire Department responded to two calls.

Information for The Record was gathered from local law enforcement. The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police calls. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

Kit Geary is the county, public safety and education reporter. To reach her, call 970-871-4229 or email her at kgeary@SteamboatPilot.com.