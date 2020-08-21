The Farm at Home Ranch now selling fresh veggies
CLARK — With the McFarlane Family now in residence, many upgrades and new features are being added to the historic Home Ranch in Clark. While the ranch is now a private family estate, there are programs coming in the future that will include invited guests.
One component of the ranch that is currently in full operation is The Farm at Home Ranch. Under the management of horticulturist Courtney Lynn, four farmhands tend the vegetables, herbs and flowers that are currently part of this High Country garden.
The farm broke ground in 2013 when former Executive Chef Clyde Nelson and former horticulturist Adele Carlson installed raised beds and a large greenhouse on the property adjacent to an outdoor kitchen. Plans are now underway to add an even larger greenhouse on the ranch while still utilizing the current greenhouse. The new growing space will be heated by a climate battery with a pellet stove as back-up. This will facilitate growing annual crops in all four seasons, while adding the capacity to grow tropical and Mediterranean plants. The new facility will also have expanded facilities for seed germination and produce processing, to allow production activities to continue throughout the winter months.
The Farm at Home Ranch sells fresh produce from a farm stand located on Routt County Road 129 across from the Clark Store. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, the stand sells whatever is in season and ready to harvest and has attracted customers from Clark and surrounding areas.
